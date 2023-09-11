Agricultural Fumigants Market Size & Share to Surpass $3.1 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON , Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agricultural Fumigants Market is valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Overview of Agricultural Fumigants Market:

The Agricultural Fumigants Market is a dynamic sector vital to global agriculture. Fumigants are chemical or physical agents used to disinfect soil, control pests, and preserve stored crops. This market plays a crucial role in ensuring food security by safeguarding crops from harmful organisms and diseases. The growing global population and increasing demand for high-quality produce are driving factors behind the market's expansion. Farmers worldwide rely on agricultural fumigants to protect their crops and enhance agricultural productivity.

Market Dynamics:

Growing Agricultural Sector: With the world population continuously rising, the agricultural sector faces increasing pressure to produce more food. Agricultural fumigants aid in pest control and crop protection, making them indispensable for modern agriculture.

Environmental Concerns: The market faces scrutiny due to environmental concerns associated with some fumigants. Regulatory bodies are imposing stricter regulations, pushing the industry toward more sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in fumigant formulations and application methods are enhancing efficiency and safety, attracting farmers to adopt newer products.

Global Trade: The globalization of agriculture has increased the need for pest-free produce, driving demand for fumigants as they facilitate international trade by meeting phytosanitary requirements.

Supply Chain Challenges: Fluctuations in the supply of raw materials and logistics disruptions can impact market stability, requiring careful supply chain management.

Top Companies in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market

DowDuPont

Amvac Chemical Corporation

Syngenta AG

UPL Group

Detia Degesch GmbH

ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd

BASF SE

Cytec Solvay Group

FMC Corporation

Fumigation Services

Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd

Industrial Fumigation Company

Isagro SpA

Lanxess

Reddick Fumigants LLC

Trical Inc.

TriEst Ag Group Inc.

VFC

Industrial Fumigation Company



OR

Top Trends in The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market

Biological Fumigants: The shift towards biological fumigants, such as nematode-trapping fungi and beneficial nematodes, reflects a growing interest in eco-friendly pest control solutions.

Precision Agriculture: Integration of fumigation into precision agriculture practices, using data and technology for targeted application, is becoming more prevalent.

Alternative Packaging: Innovative packaging solutions that release fumigants in a controlled manner are gaining traction, reducing the risk of exposure to harmful chemicals.

Residue-Free Formulations: Consumer demand for residue-free produce is driving research into fumigants that leave no harmful residues on crops.

Digital Pest Monitoring: Real-time monitoring of pest populations through digital tools and sensors is becoming crucial for informed fumigation decisions.

Challenges:

Regulatory Hurdles: Meeting stringent regulatory requirements can be costly and time-consuming, hindering product development and market entry.

Resistance Management: Pests can develop resistance to fumigants over time, necessitating constant innovation in product development.

Environmental Impact: The environmental impact of fumigants, such as ozone depletion potential and greenhouse gas emissions, remains a concern.

Health and Safety Concerns: Fumigants can pose health risks to workers and nearby communities, requiring strict safety measures and public awareness.

Market Opportunities:

Sustainable Solutions: Development of environmentally friendly fumigants presents a significant opportunity for companies willing to invest in research and development.

Market Expansion: Expanding into emerging markets with a growing agricultural sector offers substantial growth potential.

Integrated Pest Management: Collaboration with integrated pest management programs can create a niche for fumigant companies focused on holistic pest control approaches.

Digitalization: Embracing digital technologies for precision application and monitoring can improve product effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Methyl bromide

Phosphine

Chloropicrin

Metam Sodium

1,3-Dichloropropene

Other Product Types (propylene oxide, sulfuryl fluoride, carbon dioxide, and dazomet)

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

By Pest Control Method

Vacuum Chamber Fumigation

Tarpaulin

Structural

Non-tarp Fumigation by Injection

Other Pest Control Methods (Hotspot Fumigation, Vehicle Fumigation: Railroad Car, Truck, or Van, Farm Grain Storage Fumigation, and Rodent Burrow Fumigation)



By Application

Soil

Warehouse

By Form

Solid

Liquid

Gas



By Function

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nematicides

Herbicides

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Key Questions Answered in Agricultural Fumigants Market Report:

What are the current market trends in agricultural fumigants?

How do regulatory changes impact the industry's growth?

What innovations are driving the adoption of fumigants in agriculture?

What are the major challenges faced by fumigant manufacturers?

How is the market responding to environmental concerns?

Which regions hold the largest market share in the agricultural fumigants industry?

What role does precision agriculture play in fumigant application?

What strategies are companies employing to address resistance in pests?

Regional Analysis

North America is a significant player in the Agricultural Fumigants Market. The region's agricultural landscape, comprising vast farms and diverse crops, relies on fumigation for pest management and crop protection. The United States and Canada dominate the North American market due to their extensive agricultural activities.

With a focus on sustainable agriculture, North America is witnessing a gradual shift toward environmentally friendly fumigants. Regulatory bodies in this region are stringent, driving the adoption of safer and more sustainable fumigation practices.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.1 Billion CAGR 4.50% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players DowDuPont, Amvac Chemical Corporation, Syngenta AG, UPL Group, Detia Degesch GmbH, ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd, BASF SE, Cytec Solvay Group, FMC Corporation, Fumigation Services, Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd, Industrial Fumigation Company, Isagro SpA, Lanxess, Reddick Fumigants LLC, Trical Inc., TriEst Ag Group Inc., VFC, Industrial Fumigation Company Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/agricultural-fumigants-market-1053/customization-request



Blog: