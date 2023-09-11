Smart Warehousing Market Size to Reach USD 41.7 Billion at a CAGR of 12.20% by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing adoption of industry 4.0 technologies is driving the Smart Warehousing Market growth

New York, USA, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smart Warehousing Market Research Report Information By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Technology, By Application, By Vertical, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032, the market is predicted to reach USD 41.7 Billion at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecast period.

Smart Warehousing Market Scope:

Artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are just a few examples of the automated and networked technologies that make up a smart warehouse system. The integration of these technology improves the warehouse's efficiency and output. The use of smart warehousing techniques allows for a lower reliance on human labor and fewer operational mistakes. In today's mobile-centric society, there has been an uptick in the usage of smart warehouse technology as a means of satisfying consumers' demands for prompt product deliveries



Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the Smart warehousing market include

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

PTC, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

PSI Logistics

Tecsys

Reply

Korber AG

Blue Yonder

FlytBase, Inc.

Synergy Logistics

Among others.





Smart Warehousing Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 41.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.20% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Customer Demand for Faster Delivery. Key Market Drivers Globalization and Complex Supply Chains.



Smart Warehousing Market USP:

Market Drivers

The need for improved visibility and traceability and the increasing adoption of industry 4.0 technologies are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth. The convergence of digital, physical, and biological systems is what propels this revolutionary wave, which is also defined by the fusion of various cutting-edge technologies. Not only are these technologies transforming production procedures, but they are also changing the market for smart warehousing.

Automation and robots are two examples of Industry 4.0 technologies that are leading the implementation of smart warehousing. Autonomous robots are being used in warehouses more frequently to perform jobs like packing, sorting, and even last-mile deliveries. These robots can effectively operate alongside human workers thanks to their sophisticated sensors, machine learning algorithms, and AI. Warehouses become more efficient and responsive to client demands because to this automation, which lowers labor costs, improves speed and accuracy, and enables 24-hour operations.

IoT sensors are used in smart warehousing to detect and monitor the movement of equipment and supplies in real-time. These sensors offer useful information on the temperature, humidity, and asset placement in the warehouse. Better decision-making, predictive maintenance, and increased supply chain visibility are all made possible by this real-time data, which eventually results in more effective warehouse operations.

A crucial enabler of Industry 4.0 technologies is now cloud computing. To take advantage of the scalability, flexibility, and accessibility that cloud-based platforms provide, warehouses are rapidly transferring their data and operations to them. The deployment of AI and machine learning models for preventative maintenance and demand forecasting is supported by this cloud architecture, along with real-time data exchange, remote monitoring, and model deployment. Thus, driving the Smart warehousing market revenue.

Market Restraints:

Many firms can't afford to buy smart warehouse solutions since they aren't profitable for small enterprises. Smart storage solutions have yet to be widely adopted by small and medium-sized businesses in part because of the significant initial investment and ongoing expenditures involved.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The effects of the COVID-19 on the smart warehouse industry were not dramatic. The governments of several nations enforced a lockdown, and as a result, the production, retail, food, and logistics industries all came to a halt. In the wake of COVID-19, e-commerce platforms saw a surge in popularity as consumers preferred the convenience of making purchases from the convenience of their own homes. However, due to COVID-19, transportation delays plagued warehouse operations, disrupting supply chains. This increasing demand for smart warehousing from all end-users following COVID-19 is what is projected to propel the industry forward in the next years.



Smart Warehousing Market Segmentation:

Component Insights

In 2022, hardware was the market's most important subsector. Robotic arms, AMRs, and AGVs are becoming increasingly commonplace in smart warehouses. Hardware components including sensors, actuators, and control systems are required for these robots to move and perform tasks on their own.

Deployment Mode Insights

In 2022, cloud services were the industry standard. Thanks to cloud options, distribution centers no longer have to invest in and manage their own on-premises servers and data centers. For warehouses looking to get the most out of their money, this is a great option because it reduces both operational and capital costs.

Organization Size Insights

Market share in 2022 was dominated by big firms. To keep up with rising consumer expectations, provide consistently high-quality service, and guarantee prompt order fulfillment, large firms must be efficient. Smart warehouse systems improve productivity by streamlining procedures, cutting down on mistakes, speeding up the processing of orders, and paying close attention to detail.

Technology Insights

In 2022, the market was driven by the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Sensors connected to the Internet of Things can monitor the health and efficiency of the warehouse's gear and tools. Predictive maintenance algorithms mine this information for irregularities and anticipate when machines may fail.

Application Insights

The inventory management application area was the most lucrative in 2022. Customers want orders to be processed and sent more quickly than ever before. Modern inventory management technologies, such as RFID tagging and automated picking systems, allow warehouses to handle orders more rapidly and accurately, helping to meet rising customer demands.

Vertical Insights

The greatest money was made in 2022 from the transportation and logistics sector. Businesses in the shipping and logistics sector rely on accurate, up-to-date data on the flow of their products. Smart warehousing enables proactive decision making and reduces operational risks by providing real-time information into inventory levels, shipping status, and potential interruptions.



Regional Analysis:

By a large margin (45.80%) in 2022, the North American Smart Warehousing Market was the largest in the world. The use of state-of-the-art technologies, such as AI, robots, and the internet of things, is what distinguishes "industry 4.0," also known as the fourth industrial revolution.

The smart warehouse market in Europe is the world's second-largest. Europe has very strict regulations for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to ensure that all products are safe and can be tracked. Compliance with these demanding standards requires smart warehousing systems with real-time monitoring, tracking, and reporting capabilities.

From 2023 to 2032, the Smart Warehousing Market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Countries like India and those in Southeast Asia have substantial labor forces. Although labor costs are often lower than in Western nations, smart warehouses are increasingly adopting automation and robots to improve productivity.

