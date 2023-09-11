Hydrogen Combustion Engines Market is expected to be worth US$ 46.31 Billion at a CAGR of 9.78% by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Hydrogen combustion engines, amid the electric surge, remain vital for the auto industry, with potential for enhanced efficiency, emissions, and electrification

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen combustion engine market is projected to have a high-paced CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the hydrogen combustion engine market is US$ 18.22 Billion in 2023. The value of the hydrogen combustion engine market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 46.31 Billion by the year 2033.



The key aspects pushing the adoption of hydrogen combustion engines are government attempts to promote the use of fuel cell cars, a growth in the demand for fuel cells in automotive and transportation, and an increase in the demand for passenger transportation. Internal combustion engines have long been popular.

Despite this, OEMs are turning their attention to natural gas and hydrogen-based engines because of the rising cost of crude oil, strict emission regulations, fuel supply security, and noise pollution. This is evidently likely to promote the global hydrogen combustion engine. In addition, an increase in government and other organizational support for the development and commercialization of re-fueling infrastructure throughout the world is projected to result in the rapid advancement of the global market for hydrogen combustion engines over the next few years.

Tap into your Industry’s Intelligence to Gain Actionable Insights. Request your Sample Copy Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15913

In addition, the approaching decline in fuel cell costs, brought on by the rising use of creative strategies by fuel producers to lower fuel prices, is anticipated to improve the market's development prospects in the years to come. Hydrogen combustion engines are gradually evolving as a result of different technical breakthroughs and inventions, allowing them to provide high power outputs while also improving fuel efficiency.

Despite a rise in demand for electric engines and a corresponding decrease in demand for internal combustion engines powered by traditional sources, hydrogen combustion engines are estimated to continue to play an important role in the evolution of the automobile industry. Furthermore, they have the ability to improve in a variety of areas, including thermal efficiency, emissions, and electrification.

The need for research is always being filled by researchers. Because more hydrogen-powered vehicles could be produced and put on the market thanks to the development of low-cost hydrogen energy production technology, hydrogen vehicles became a reality. Growing scientific study has pushed vehicle manufacturers to build eco-friendly automobiles on the market in order to minimize carbon emissions in the environment. These factors are anticipated to expand the global hydrogen combustion engine market size in the forecast period.

However, hydrogen (in gaseous form) is often produced from water using electrolysis, which involves sending a strong electric current through water to separate oxygen and hydrogen atoms. The electrolysis technique is highly expensive due to the high energy needs. Moreover, the stringent norms and regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions are expected to impede market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Hydrogen Combustion Engine Market Report:

During the forecast period, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrogen combustion engine market. The market in this region is expected to rise due to increasing R&D investment in order to provide cutting-edge solutions and meet end-user demands. Furthermore, the US government's renewable energy programs are spurring market growth throughout the country.

The hydrogen combustion engine market in Europe is predicted to develop rapidly, particularly in Germany, during the projected period. This is owing to the key players in the nation are actively developing a hydrogen internal combustion engine, pushing the pan-European goal of becoming the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050, based on their significant knowledge and years of research experience in this field.

Owing to its ability to transfer protons over the membrane from the anode to the cathode and its importance to the electrochemical process's effectiveness, the "proton membrane exchange" technology type is expected to hold the highest revenue through the forecast period.

As it fits the market niche by serving the country's middle class with low prices, high-quality amenities, small sizes, and simple financing options, the “commercial vehicles” application type accounts for a significant share and is the most preferred type.

“The hydrogen combustion engine market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a confluence of factors including heightened environmental regulations and the burgeoning green hydrogen ecosystem within the aerospace industry. This convergence of regulatory imperatives and technological advancements is expected to create significant opportunities for market players in the near future,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Global Report Coverage:

Attributes Hydrogen Combustion Engine Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 9.78% Market Value (2033) US$ 46.31 Billion Growth Factor Increased need for fuel cells in automotive and transportation, as well as increased demand for passenger transportation, is expected to boost the global hydrogen combustion engine market size. Opportunity In the near future, the hydrogen combustion engine market is anticipated to benefit from increased strict pollution regulations and the development of a green hydrogen ecosystem in the aerospace industry. Restraints High costs associated with hydrogen production and processing, as well as a lack of suitable refueling infrastructure, are likely to stymie global market expansion over the projection period.





Competitive Landscape:

Owing to the existence of both international and local players, the global hydrogen combustion engine market is fragmented. A vast number of manufacturers have a significant market share in their respective regions. Organic developments, such as product releases and approvals, are often highly adopted by key companies. For instance, in April 2021, Toyota announced that it is developing a hydrogen-fueled combustion engine that will be used in sports vehicles and seeks to create a thriving and sustainable mobility society. These factors are estimated to expand the global hydrogen combustion engine market size. The following companies are key leaders in the global market for hydrogen combustion engines:

Volvo AB

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Rolls-Royce Holding plc

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Renault SA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MAN SE

General Motor Company

Ford Motors

Fiat Chrysler

Robert Bosch GmbH

AGCO Corporation

Caterpillar Incorporated

Shanghai Diesel Engine Company Limited

Rio Tinto

Komatsu





Level Up! Strategize efficiently with the power of data. Purchase the Report for Data-driven Insights Today:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15913

Global Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Proton Membrane Exchange

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

Others





By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Ships

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Europe





Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

External Combustion Engine Market Size: The external combustion engine market is likely to record a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 604.3 Million in 2022 and is likely to be valued at US$ 889.0 Million by 2032.

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Share: The global hydrogen electrolyzer market stood at US$ 350.6 Million in 2021. Sales are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period, pushing the market size to US$ 3.7 Billion by 2032.

North America Iron Casting Market Forecast: The North America iron casting market is projected to reach a value of US$ 17 billion in 2023, having grown at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2022. By 2033, sales of North America iron casting are estimated to reach a value of US$ 29.4 billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Portable Induction Hobs Market Analysis: The portable induction hobs market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 257.2 million in 2023, having grown at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2022. By the end of the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Emulsion Explosive Market Sales: According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global emulsion explosive market witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 5.1% in 2022. The global emulsion explosive market is projected to be worth US$ 2,763.49 million in 2023.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube