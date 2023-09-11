Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,790 in the last 365 days.

Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at H.C. Wainwright

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to advise our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore will be presenting virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11th.

The webcast to this presentation will be available here at 7am Eastern Daylight Time / 9pm Australian Eastern Standard time on September 11th.

A copy of the presentation being made at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com  

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at H.C. Wainwright

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more