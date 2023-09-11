Global Opaque Polymers Market Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031 | Trends and Opportunities

Opaque polymer is a non-film forming aqueous emulsion polymer that contributes to the reduction of raw material costs in trade sales coatings

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES,, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global opaque polymers market generated $2.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Opaque polymers are specialty additives used in various industries, including paints and coatings, construction, personal care, and packaging. They are primarily employed to enhance opacity, whiteness, and hiding power in products. Here are some key points about the opaque polymers market:

Market Overview: The opaque polymers market has been experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from end-user industries. The market growth is often linked to the construction and paints and coatings sectors, as these industries are significant consumers of opaque polymers.

Paints and Coatings: The largest application segment for opaque polymers is the paints and coatings industry. Opaque polymers are added to paints and coatings to improve their hiding power and durability. They enhance the opacity of paint, allowing it to cover imperfections on the surface and provide better color consistency.

Construction Industry: The construction industry is a major driver of the opaque polymers market. Opaque polymers are used in architectural coatings and construction materials to improve weather resistance and aesthetics. They help in achieving the desired appearance and performance characteristics of architectural coatings used on buildings.

End-User Demand: Opaque polymers are also used in the production of various consumer goods, such as personal care products (e.g., cosmetics, lotions, and sunscreens), packaging materials (to enhance the whiteness of plastics), and adhesives.

Product Types: Opaque polymers come in various types, including organic and inorganic varieties. Organic opaque polymers are typically based on latex or acrylic resins, while inorganic opaque polymers are based on materials like titanium dioxide. The choice of opaque polymer depends on the specific application requirements.

Market Drivers: Factors driving the growth of the opaque polymers market include urbanization, increased construction activities, a growing middle-class population, and rising disposable incomes, all of which contribute to increased demand for architectural coatings and other end products containing opaque polymers.

Environmental Concerns: Environmental regulations and sustainability concerns have led to the development of eco-friendly opaque polymers that have lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and are more environmentally friendly.

Regional Market: The market for opaque polymers is global, with significant demand in regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The growth rate may vary by region due to differences in economic conditions and construction activities.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global opaque polymers market based on application and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the paints and coatings market held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global opaque polymers market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as Personal Care, Detergents, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global opaque polymers market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key players analyzed in the global opaque polymers market report include Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cray Valley,Croda International Plc, En-Tech Polymer Co.Ltd, Esaar International, Junneng Chemicals, Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd., Organik Kimya, Paras Enterprises, Shrayans Coating Ltd., Visen Industries Limited, Opaque Ceramics, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Zschimmer & Schwarz Chemie GmbH.

The report analyzes these key players in the global opaque polymers market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

