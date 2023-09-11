Submit Release
EU does not recognise so-called ‘presidential elections’ in Nagorno Karabakh

The European Union has stated that it does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework within which the so-called “presidential elections” in Khankendi/Stepanakert (Nagorno-Karabakh) on 9 September 2023 were held.

“At the same time, the EU believes that it is important for the Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around a de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku,” says a statement by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali. “The EU is committed to supporting this process.”

At the same time, the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, in a call with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, reiterated his concerns regarding the humanitarian situation facing Karabakh Armenians. 

“The Lachin corridor must be re-opened now. Other roads, such as Aghdam, can be opened as part of the solution, but not an alternative,” wrote Borrell on X (former Twitter) after the call.

