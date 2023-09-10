Police witness By-Law in Makira Ulawa Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Kirakira Police Station have witnessed the Launching of the Maniwiriwiri community (Ward 11) By-Law in Central Bauro, Makira Ulawa Province on 25 August 2023.

This event was successfully implemented through the continuous effort and support from the Crime Prevention Unit at Kirakira Police Station and the assistance received from the community.

Makira Provincial Government representative and Premier Supervising, Hon. Douglas Kuper, thanked the community leaders and the community for the initiative in supporting the Police and the Provincial Government to have their by-laws.

Hon. Douglas Kuper said that the Provincial Government for Unity, Reform and Advancement (GURA) is very supportive of the initiative and will continue to support and create same opportunities for other communities.

Team Leader Crime Prevention Unit Makira Ulawa Province, Sergeant Audrey Suhata says, “By-laws is not a new concept or approach for the people of Solomon islands. Our forefathers have had them in place as measures to maintain law and order in our communities way before the present.

“The launching of the community by-law, marks a milestone for Maniwiriwiri community. I want to acknowledge the ward 11 House of Chiefs, elders, committee members, all members of the community, business houses and stakeholders for the great work and great support you rendered into making it a reality,” said sergeant Suhata.

Sergeant Suhata reminds the communities of the opportunities and possibilities in reducing crime this by-law has provide. He urged the community to take ownership of their community, to work together, respect and help each other for a peaceful community.

