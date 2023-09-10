Police raided kwaso production operation in West Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at White River Police Station conducted a successful quick snap raid operation at Namoruka area in White River, West Honiara, on 7 September that resulted in a large volume of home-made spirit (kwaso) confiscated.

Senior Officer Leading the Operation Team confirmed their operation confiscated huge volume of kwaso that is estimated to have raised SBD$100,000 once sold.

Officers from the White River Police Station team-up with members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Bravo shift to mount the operation after being tipped about this kwaso-production operation.

The Operation team Leader says the confiscated kwaso were stored in jerry cans, buckets and mineral water bottles.

“Upon receiving report officers at white river combining headed straight to the location between 10am and 11 am.

We are pleased to have been assisted by little children giving us information of the locations of all the jerry can containers and supplying information of the suspects,” The Operation team Leader says.

According to the Operation, team Leader, all the confiscated kwaso were brewed and stored in a community where children witnessed unlawful activity being practiced every day.

The Operation team Leader added, practicing such activity in a home and in a community where children grew up and witness daily only taught them (children) that the only way forward to becoming successful is to engage in unlawful which is not right and can negatively affect children in so many ways in the future.

Suspects in relation to the raid operation escaped and with the given information, RSIPF team will follow up to do arrests on a later date.

As the city approaches the Pacific Games 2023, police appeals to those who keep brewing kwaso to stop, as raid operations will continue to be conducted and they will be caught.

Part of the raided home-brew

Police Officer damaging main equipment used to make home-brew.

RSIPF Press