CSSI Professional Development Advisor Farewelled

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) today (07 September 2023) farewelled CSSI Professional Development Advisor Angelique Deep after serving the CSSI for several months with the Correctional Academy and Human Resources Department.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau acknowledged and greatly appreciated the service rendered by Advisor Ms Deep during her time in Solomon Islands.

“I wish to acknowledge the contribution that you have made to the Executive of the CSSI and the other departments you have been attached to during your time as an Advisor,” said Commissioner Forau.

He added, “on behalf of all ranks and files of the CSSI, I would like to sincerely thank Advisor Deep for providing essential support to the CSSI Human Resources Department on several significant projects as such; the CSSI Succession Plan, Human Resources Development Plan and Certificate III Accreditation/Registration to SITESA and support for the Certificate III New Recruit Program that currently underway at the Correctional Academy.

“I salute and highly commended your valuable contribution and technical support to fulfil one of the organization strategic direction under the human resources core function, and also my humble appreciation and profound respect to Adviser Angelique for the service you rendered to CSSI and the country, and its people”.

In her brief farewell remarks Advisor Deep said, “Thank you Commissioner, CSSI Executives, Commandants and Directors for this wonderful opportunity over the past years. Working with the members of the CSSI has been an extremely rewarding and fulfilling experience. I have grown to love Solomon Islands and its’ people and sincerely hope to return one day.”

CSSI Professional Development Advisor Angelique Deep was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation and a CSSI Plaque.

Professional Development Adviser Angelique Deep received plaque from Deputy Commissioner Operation Mr Michael Nagu.

Commissioner Marktas Forau presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Adviser Angelique Deep

CSSI Press