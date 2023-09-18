Amanotes elevates Asian Music: Collab with Rising Asian Artists Wren Evans and tlinh in Global HIP-HOP GOLD Campaign
I'm incredibly proud to be part of this global-scale project. It's a thrilling opportunity to elevate my music to new heights and connect with a diverse, global audience.”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanotes, a global leader in music games, is making significant strides in uplifting the Asian music industry while showcasing emerging talents on the global stage. In their latest campaign, HIP-HOP GOLD, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-hop culture, Amanotes proudly joins hands with Asian artists Wren Evans and Tlinh. This collaboration signifies Amanotes' commitment to nurturing local talents and demonstrates their dedication to bringing Asian music to the world.
— Wren Evans - talented singer and rapper
Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary marks a cultural revolution, born from Bronx DJ Kool Herc's groundbreaking sound using twin turntables. The 2023 Hip-Hop celebration is a momentous milestone, showcasing five decades of innovation and the profound impact of Hip-Hop culture.
HIP-HOP GOLD, the campaign launched on Amanotes' popular apps Magic Tiles 3 and Tiles Hop, features exclusive historic hip-hop tracks from legendary artists including XXXTentacion, 50 Cent, Nelly, MC Hammer, Salt-N-Pepa, Masked Wolf, Kelly Rowland, and more. With Magic Tiles 3 boasting over 1 billion downloads worldwide and Tiles Hop nearing 1 billion downloads, this campaign is expected to reach billions of users globally. For more campaign details, please visit bit.ly/AmanotesHIPHOPGOLD
Wren Evans and tlinh, both exceptionally talented Gen Z music artists, have amassed billions of music streams and left a significant mark on the modern Vietnamese music scene. Their unique approaches to music bring a fresh perspective and empower young listeners to embrace their true identities.
The Hip-Hop Gold playlist is thoughtfully curated, featuring tracks that resonate with diverse audiences. "ghệ iu dấu của em ơi" by tlinh is a powerful statement of female strength in love, showcasing the boundless power of affection. Meanwhile, "Việt Kiều" by Wren Evans seamlessly blends traditional Vietnamese musical elements with contemporary Hip-Hop components, creating a musical fusion that captivates and inspires.
This collaboration underscores Amanotes' commitment to nurturing and promoting regional music while fostering the global recognition of emerging local talents. This initiative acts as a bridge, allowing music to transcend geographical boundaries and unite audiences worldwide.
In line with this commitment, in the past, Amanotes has engaged in numerous collaborations with local artists to promote their music to a global audience. Amanotes worked with Son Tung M-TP, a top-charted Vietnamese artist to introduce his exclusive album to users. Additionally, Amanotes licensed the viral track "Hai Phút Hơn" by Phao, for inclusion in their games in 2021.
Carter Pham, Licensing Manager at Amanotes, shared, "We are delighted to successfully initiate a fruitful licensing partnership with tlinh and Wren Evans for the HIP-HOP GOLD campaign. Offering a diverse music experience to our global users is the best way to enhance their experience. Simultaneously, our project upholds our strategy of supporting rising local artists."
HIP-HOP GOLD campaign was made possible by the esteemed partnership with many renowned music publishers and labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing, BMG Music Publishing, and Peer Music Publishing.
--------------
1. Amanotes is a leading interactive music company with the vision to create the number one interactive music platform. They develop music-related mobile games that have been downloaded 3 billion times worldwide. Some of their chart-topping hyper-casual games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.
Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide (2019)
Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide. (2021)
Amanotes is ranked Top-20 Mobile App Publisher worldwide across all categories (2019).
Amanotes amassed more than 3 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 100 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.
2. Wren Evans - a gifted artist representing the Gen Z generation, excels as a singer, songwriter, and producer. His exceptional talent extends to multilingual rap, with fluency in three languages: Vietnamese, English and French. This linguistic diversity infuses his music with a rich cultural tapestry, seamlessly intertwining elements from various eras, from the contemporary to the traditional. Wren's musical versatility knows no bounds, encompassing a wide spectrum of genres, including Jazz, Disco, and the contemporary beats of Trap. His catalog boasts a collection of viral hits, such as "Thích Em Hơi Nhiều", "Việt Kiều," and "Gặp May," which have garnered widespread acclaim and recognition.
3. tlinh - an exceptional Gen Z rapper who stood out as one of the most iconic finalists in Rap Viet season 1. tlinh's approach to rap is distinctive, prioritizing infectious flows, smooth melodies, and powerful performances, which she showcases through captivating dance moves rather than intricate lyrics. With prior dance experience as a member of Last Fire Crew and a seductive vocal tone, tlinh left a lasting mark, even reaching the finals. Her hits, such as "Gái Độc Thân", "Không Cần Phải Nói Nhiều", and "nếu lúc đó”, have solidified her influence in shaping 21st-century music. Her latest album, "ái," has garnered an impressive 10 million streams across all platforms, establishing her as a music sensation and a voice of empowerment for the new generation.
Jasmine
Amanotes
phuong.nguyenthu@amanotes.com