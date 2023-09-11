Biobanking Market to Set a High Potential Growth of US$ 87.4 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by TMR
Global biobanking market poised to grow due to rising demand for personalized medicine, expanding biospecimen applications for innovative disease treatmentsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biobanking market size is expected to reach US$ 87.4 Bn in 2031 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Transparency Market Research. Increasing research activities and investment in R&D by major companies is driving global Biobanking market revenue growth. Surge in research activities of regenerative medicines, stem cell therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy is also driving revenue growth of the global market.
Biobanking market revenue growth is also driven by increase in application of bio-banked samples. Biobanks focusing on plants, animals, and microbes are evolving rapidly. Different types of biobanks are gaining traction, such as disease-centric biobanks, population-based banks, DNA/RNA banks, genetic banks, tissue banks, blood banks, virtual biobanks, stem cell banks, microbiome banks, and others, which is driving market revenue growth. Biobanks enable access to large pool of high-quality samples and associated data.
Biobanking plays a pivotal role in enhancing biomedical and translational research, by the stocking and preservation of biological samples, such as blood, tissues, and nucleic acids, which are then made available for usage in research to determine disease-relevant biomarkers; this is later used for diagnosis, prognosis, and foreseeing drug responses. An advance in the number of research activities in this section outlines a prominent driver for the market.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders -
• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Biobanking Market research to identify potential Biobanking Market opportunities in genetics.
• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.
• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided.
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.
• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.
• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.
• The report includes regional and global Biobanking Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.
𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠:
1. Advancing Medical Research: Biobanks play a crucial role in advancing medical research by providing researchers with access to high-quality samples that can be used to study the underlying causes of disease. These samples are essential for developing new treatments and cures for a range of conditions, from cancer to rare genetic disorders.
2. Personalized Medicine: Biobanking is also helping to drive the development of personalized medicine. By analyzing a patient's genetic information, doctors can tailor treatments to their specific needs and potentially avoid harmful side effects.
3. Ethical Considerations: Biobanking raises important ethical considerations, such as ensuring patient privacy and obtaining informed consent. Biobanks must follow strict guidelines and regulations to protect patient rights and ensure that the samples are used appropriately.
4. Future Potential: The potential of biobanking is vast. As technology continues to advance, biobanks can provide researchers with access to more sophisticated data and samples, allowing for even more precise and effective treatments.
Market Segmentation
• Product
o Equipment
o Consumables
o Software & Services
• Biospecimen Type
o Blood Products
o Human Tissues
o Cell Lines
o Nucleic Acids
o Others
• Application
o Therapeutics
o Clinical Diagnostics
o Drug Discovery & Development
o Others
• Storage Type
o Manual
o Automated
Regions Covered
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
