Rehabilitation Robots Market Revenue to Cross USD 3.5 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 18.2% | Transparency Market Research

Rehabilitation Robots Market

Rise in prevalence of brain-related disorders, increase in number of patients with physical disabilities, and technological advancements in rehab robotics

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Rehabilitation Robots Industry , which was valued at US$ 788.9 million in 2022, is on a robust growth trajectory. According to market projections, it is anticipated to expand at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a projected market value of US$ 3.5 billion by 2031As the healthcare industry embraces automation and advanced technologies, rehabilitation robots have emerged as a vital solution to assist patients in regaining their physical mobility and independence. These cutting-edge robots are designed to provide therapeutic support and training to individuals recovering from injuries, surgeries, or experiencing physical impairments. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technologies allows for more precise and adaptable therapy. These innovations enable robots to monitor patient progress, adjust therapy plans in real-time, and provide data-driven insights to healthcare professionals.3. Personalized Rehabilitation: One of the key trends in the market is the shift towards personalized rehabilitation solutions. Rehabilitation robots are increasingly tailored to the specific needs and abilities of individual patients. This personalization improves the effectiveness of therapy and enhances patient engagement.4. Home-Based Rehabilitation: With the growing preference for home-based healthcare solutions, rehabilitation robots are being designed for in-home use. This trend allows patients to receive therapy in the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and lowering healthcare costs.๐„๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=83945 Key DevelopmentsTechnological Advancements: The rehabilitation robots market has witnessed significant technological advancements. Robotics companies are continuously innovating to improve the capabilities of their devices. Developments include enhanced sensor technology, more intuitive user interfaces, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized therapy.Exoskeletons for Paralysis: Breakthroughs in exoskeleton technology have enabled individuals with paralysis to regain mobility. Researchers and companies have developed exoskeletons that provide wearable support, allowing paralyzed patients to stand, walk, and perform basic tasks.Neurorehabilitation: Rehabilitation robots are increasingly focusing on neurorehabilitation. Advanced robotic systems are designed to assist patients recovering from neurological conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries. ๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐'๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:
โ€ข Bionik Laboratories Corporation
โ€ข Cyberdyne, Inc.
โ€ข Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
โ€ข ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
โ€ข Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)
โ€ข Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
โ€ข Kinova, Inc.
โ€ข Rex Bionics Ltd.
โ€ข Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)
โ€ข Life Science Robotics ApS
โ€ข Tyromotion GmbH

๐'๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:
โ€ข Type
o Therapeutic Robots
o Exoskeleton
o Assistive Robots
o Others (prosthetic robots)
โ€ข Patient Type
o Mentally-ill
o Disabled
o Pediatrics
โ€ข Extremity Analysis
o Upper Body
o Lower Body
โ€ข End-user
o Hospitals
o Rehabilitation Centers
o Others (homecare settings, senior care facilities, specialty clinics)

๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ
โ€ข What is the current size of the Rehabilitation Robots Market?
โ€ข What are the key factors influencing the growth of Rehabilitation Robots?
โ€ข What are the major applications for Rehabilitation Robots?
โ€ข Who are the major key players in the Rehabilitation Robots Market?
โ€ข Which region will provide more business opportunities for Rehabilitation Robots in future?