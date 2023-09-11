Image Relay Launches Shopify Integration to Further Streamline Brands’ Product and Digital Asset Workflows

The newest addition to its third-party integrations, Image Relay continues to meet customers’ goals of managing product information and assets all from one place

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Relay , delivering a single source of truth for all digital assets and product information, today announced a product integration between Marketing Delivery —Image Relay’s all-in-one digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) platform—and Shopify.



“Many of our customers use Shopify as a complete commerce platform that offers the tools they need to successfully grow their businesses,” said Jeff Olsen, Director of Product, Image Relay. “As we continued to look for ways to improve our customers’ efficiency and effectiveness in managing their product information and digital assets, developing a direct integration with Shopify became an important initiative. By seamlessly connecting Shopify’s platform to Marketing Delivery, our ecommerce-business customers have a new powerful combination to ensure their product data is up-to-date, accurate, and easily accessible across their workflows.”

Launched in April, Marketing Delivery brings all product information and digital assets into a single solution, and enables teams to easily create and share critical information—from product catalogs to one-off reports—with only a few clicks. The platform eliminates cumbersome manual formatting efforts and unwieldy spreadsheets, allowing teams to easily set up as many product channels and export templates as they have delivery outlets. Marketing Delivery then automatically creates perfectly formatted reports that include product data mapped to the attributes required by each delivery outlet.

The Shopify integration allows brands to quickly and easily export product information and assets from Marketing Delivery directly into their Shopify storefronts. Companies can also edit and update information in Shopify, import information directly back to Marketing Delivery, ensure that teams and partners utilize approved assets only, and provide easy partner access while guaranteeing the consistency of all materials.

Marketing Delivery is fully integrated with many of the most popular marketing, sales, and productivity tools that brands are already using. With a growing list of 40+ integrations, businesses can instantly connect Marketing Delivery with:

Asset creation and editing tools such as Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator.

such as Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator. Collaboration and project management products such as Asana, Basecamp, Evernote, Slack, and Zoom.

such as Asana, Basecamp, Evernote, Slack, and Zoom. Content file control solutions such as Dropbox, Eventbrite, and Microsoft OneDrive.

such as Dropbox, Eventbrite, and Microsoft OneDrive. Social platform integrations with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest. Expense tracking with Expensify.

with Expensify. Marketing, sales and service software (connected directly to content) with HubSpot and Salesforce.

(connected directly to content) with HubSpot and Salesforce. Managed and updated web content via integrations with WordPress and Webflow.



About Image Relay

Image Relay is inspired by helping brands and organizations tell their stories. The Vermont-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offers a unified DAM and PIM solution called Marketing Delivery. Customers use Image Relay to efficiently store, access, and share their brand-approved, up-to-date product information and digital assets. The Marketing Delivery system is purpose-built to enable an omnichannel presence, reduce product-to-market time, and amplify revenue. Image Relay is a proud B Corp , SOC-2 compliant, and used by over 400 companies with 100,000 users throughout the world. Visit www.imagerelay.com to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cff518ce-4591-44e9-a8d5-b1b77188a583

