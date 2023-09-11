Borrell visits EU Monitoring Mission to Georgia to highlight its 15-year presence in the country

On 8 September, during his visit to Georgia, EU High Representative Josep Borrell met with observers of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia to mark the 15th anniversary of the mission’s presence in the country.

“EUMM’s presence over the past 15 years stands as a testament to the EUs long-term commitment to fostering peace and security in Georgia and the wider region. For a decade and a half, the EUMM has played a pivotal role in ensuring stability and reducing tensions in this region,” said Borrell. “The EU’s dedication to fostering regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus region remains resolute.”

Borrell joined an EUMM patrol to the South Ossetian Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) near Khurvaleti. In Khurvaleti, Borrell witnessed first-hand the negative impact of border structures, including fences, barbed wire and watchtowers, on the freedom of movement of the local population. EUMM observers described the complex problems arising from the closure of the crossing points on the South Ossetian section of the ABL during the first twenty days of each month.

“Had the opportunity to see the Administrative Boundary Line and to talk to affected people on the ground. They are the ones who pay the highest price of this conflict,” Borrell wrote on X (former Twitter) after the visit.

Find out more

Press release