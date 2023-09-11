Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s "Non-Protein Nitrogen Global Market Report 2023" offers in-depth market insights. It predicts a $1.65 billion market size by 2027, with a 4.9% CAGR.
Rising meat consumption drives non-protein nitrogen market growth. Asia-Pacific leads in non-protein nitrogen market share, with key players: Archer-Daniels-Midland, Basic Industries Corporation, Nutrient Ltd, Yara International ASA, The Mosaic Company.
Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Segments
• Types: Urea, Biuret, Ammonia, Other Varieties
• Forms: Dry, Liquid, Pellets
• Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture, Other Animals
• Geographic regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.
Non-protein nitrogen (NPN) is nitrogen compounds found outside proteins, used as dietary nitrogen for livestock.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Trends And Strategies
4. Non-Protein Nitrogen Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
