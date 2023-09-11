Connected Truck Market : Vehicle-To-Vehicle, Vehicle-To-Cloud, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure by Communication, 2021-2031

Connected Truck Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Connected Truck Market," The connected truck market was valued at $22.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $97.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031.

North America is expected to dominate the global connected truck market in 2021. The connected truck market in North America is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the incorporation of new telematics platform for safe and cost-effective fleet management and investment partnership between telematics and automobile insurance companies. In addition, incorporation of advanced telematics solutions by leading market players also fuels the growth of the connected truck market in North America.

The connected truck market will be affected by the recent trend of development of self-driving trucks. Top OEM’s such as Tesla, Volvo, Vera, and Daimler among others, have been developing self-driving trucks for the market. Startups such as Waymo, Einride, TuSimple, and others, have also started developing self-driving trucks. For instance, Tesla announced a plan to launch its self-driving electric truck by the end of 2022.

For instance, Waymo has started testing its self-driving trucks since January 2020. Similarly, TuSimple plans to operate autonomous trucking routes between Pheonix and Tucson in Arizona and some areas in Texas. Further, in May 2019, Einride started its testing for driver-less trucks. In January 2019, Daimler announced an investment of $570 million for self-driving trucks (Level 4). Thus, self-driving technology is expected to increase demand the for connected trucks and electric vehicles in the long run due to the various advantages such as reduced accident risk, easy use, and presence of value-added features among others.

The growth of the connected truck market size is witnessing growth, due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector, and ease of vehicle diagnosis. However, threat of cyber-attacks, and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of self-driving trucks is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By communication type, the vehicle-to-infrastructure segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By range, the dedicated short range segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the driver assistance segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global connected truck market include AB Volvo, Borgwarner Inc. (Delphi Technologies Plc), Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Geotab Inc., HARMAN International, Magna International Inc., Mix Telematics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sierra Wireless, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.