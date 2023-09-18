Europe Tortilla Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% to surpass US$ 7.6 billion by 2028

The Europe tortilla market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period to reach US$7.686 billion in 2028 from US$5.795 billion in 2021.

The Europe tortilla market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period to reach US$7.686 billion in 2028 from US$5.795 billion in 2021.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence