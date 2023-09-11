Human rights violations in illegally annexed Crimea: EU sanctions six individuals under Global Sanctions Regime

On 8 September, the European Council decided to impose restrictive measures on six individuals responsible for serious human rights violations in the Russian Federation and in the territories of Ukraine that Russia has temporarily occupied, including violations of freedom of opinion and expression.

The listed individuals include prosecutors and judges active in courts established by Russia’s occupying force in illegally annexed Crimea. They took part in the politically motivated court proceedings against Vladyslav Yesypenko, a journalist who was sentenced to six years in prison, and Nariman Dzhelyalov, a Crimean Tatar.

“The Russian regime is using the judiciary of the country as a tool in numerous serious human rights violations. The justice system is not independent and is used to systematically and severely violate the human rights of individuals opposed to the ruling regime by violating their freedom of opinion and expression,” says a press release by the Council of the EU.

Furthermore, the latest listings include two members of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) that either took part in torturing Vladyslav Yesypenko, or conducted the investigations in his case, and those of members of the Crimean Tatar community, and of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Crimea.

EU restrictive measures under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime now apply to a total of 67 individuals and 20 entities. Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

The EU also said it was concerned about the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in the territories of Ukraine that Russia has temporarily occupied in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release