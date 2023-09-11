Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market to Explore Excellent Growth in Future

Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Type, by Actuation Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive fifth wheel coupling system refers to a vehicle connecting module used to connect a tractive unit to a towed unit. The tractor unit is normally categorized as tractive unit, however in some cases such as the multi-layer trailer train, a fifth wheel also can be set on a lead trailer. The purpose of fifth wheel is primarily to join the tractive and the towed units, that are expected to possess high load carrying capacities. Furthermore, safety of the products that are being transported in the trailer is a factor which is responsible for the rising number of advancements of the automotive fifth wheel coupling market system. Therefore, the increasing demand for fifth wheel couple is expected to drive the market for more automotive fifth wheel coupling system in commercial vehicles.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Majority of automotive fifth wheel coupling system manufacturers are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of car as well.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many automotive fifth wheel coupling system manufacturers is vulnerable.

The vendors in automotive fifth wheel system industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affecting the global automotive fifth wheel system manufacturers worldwide.

Global automotive fifth wheel coupling system is an evolving sector which is hampered due to coronavirus, result of which production and installation of automotive fifth wheel systems across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the global automotive fifth wheel coupling system market size for the year 2020 due to failing industry trust, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of automotive fifth wheel coupling system manufacturers due to coronavirus.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Implementation of advanced technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems, compliance with government regulations & policies to meet emission standards, and increased load capacity are driving the growth of the market. However, increased load on the spring tension and high cost & fluctuating prices of trailers are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increasing demand for heavy commercial vehicles due to growth in production rate is an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

Automotive fifth wheel coupling system has a substantial increase in demand due to implementation of advanced technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the air-release model to improve product safety, and others. Adoption of air-release technologies in the production of automotive components increases load capacity and strength of the fifth wheel coupling system. Thereby, the improved load capacity leads to increase in productivity, which will boost the growth of global automotive fifth wheel coupling market. Furthermore, automotive fifth wheel coupling are relatively light in weight, which results in higher fuel efficiency. Therefore, the implementation of advanced technologies such as air-release model and ADAS will boost the growth of the automotive fifth wheel coupling market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Hunger Hydraulics Group, Sohshin Co. Ltd., Tulga Fifth Wheel Co., RSB Group, ACCL PL Haulwel Trailers., Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group, Fontaine Fifth Wheel, Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co. Ltd, Holland S.A, JOST Werke AG

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Compensating Fifth Wheel

Semi-Oscillating Fifth Wheel

Fully Oscillating Fifth Wheel

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Hydraulic Actuation

Pneumatic Actuation

Mechanical Actuation

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

6 – 20 Tons

21 – 44 Tons

45 Tons and above

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, rest of LAMEA)