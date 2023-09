Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Set to Surge to $63.7 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Growth in demand for sports apparel and accessories, and increasing partnerships between sports leagues and merchandise companies

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Licensed Sports Merchandise Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the fervent passion of sports enthusiasts and the increasing availability of licensed products through various channels. In this blog, we delve into the dynamic world of licensed sports merchandise, exploring its market size, growth prospects, and key players.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐIn 2022, the licensed sports merchandise market boasted an impressive valuation of US$ 35.7 billion. What's even more exciting is that this market is projected to maintain a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031, ultimately reaching an estimated value of US$ 63.7 billion by 2031. Let's uncover the driving forces behind this phenomenal growth. Fans can now easily find and purchase their favourite team's gear online, contributing significantly to market growth.Technological Advancements:Innovative technologies like 3D printing have paved the way for personalized sports merchandise, allowing fans to own unique items that showcase their loyalty to their favourite teams.Rising Disposable Income:The growth in disposable income, particularly in developing countries, has led to an upsurge in demand for sports franchise merchandise. This trend highlights the global appeal of licensed sports products.Innovation in Product Offerings:To captivate customers, companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative and attractive licensed products. This not only meets the demands of avid fans but also presents lucrative opportunities for market vendors. Some of these key players include:Nike, Inc.Fanatics, Inc.AdidasPUMA SENew Era47 BrandUnder Armour, Inc.DICK's Sporting GoodsSports Direct International plc
The licensed sports merchandise market is diverse and segmented into various categories, catering to a wide range of preferences and tastes.๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žApparelJerseysT-Shirts & TopsSweatshirts & HoodiesJacketsOthers (Caps, Hats, etc.)Bottom WearTrack PantsLeggingsShortsOthers (Sleepwear, Skirts, etc.)Accessories & ToysSunglassesBackpacksFishing LuresOthers (Mugs, etc.)Others (Footwear, Video games, etc.)๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐'๐š๐ง๐ ๐žLowMediumHigh๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅOnlineCompany Owned WebsiteE-commerce WebsiteOfflineHypermarkets/ SupermarketsSpecialty StoresOther Retail StoresThe licensed sports merchandise market is on a remarkable trajectory of growth, driven by passionate fans, technological advancements, and the expanding availability of products through various channels. As the market continues to evolve and innovate, it presents exciting opportunities for both consumers and industry players alike. 