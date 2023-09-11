Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company serves as a comprehensive source of information covering every aspect of the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market. According to TBRC's forecast for the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market, it is anticipated that the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market size will reach $57.65 billion by 2027, demonstrating a steady CAGR of 5%.

The growth of the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market can be attributed to the increased use in surgical procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market. Prominent players in this market include Cardinal Health Inc., 3M Co, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Trending Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Trend

A notable trend in chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market is the focus on product innovation, which is gaining popularity. Leading market players are directing their efforts towards the creation of innovative products to enhance their positions in the market.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Segments

• By Type: Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Bath Wipes, Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Alcohol-Based Wipes

• By Application: Surgical Site Infections, Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections, Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Direct Sales

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes are disposable cloths that contain chlorhexidine gluconate, a bacteria-killing ingredient, used to eliminate germs on the skin before surgery.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

