Automotive Crash Barriers Market Big Changes to Have Big Impact

Automotive Crash Barriers Market by Barrier Type, by Barrier Function: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive crash barriers, also known as guardrails, are efficient transportation systems that are used to keep vehicles on track and are implemented for the safety of pedestrians as well as to prevent collision. In addition, crash barriers are used to avoid passengers from losing control of the vehicle, entering into deep water or falling from steep slopes. Furthermore, automotive crash barriers such as median barriers are installed in between the highways to prevent vehicles from losing control & leaving their side of road and entering the opposite lane. Median barriers are designed as to prevent damages when struck from either side. Some applications of automotive crash barriers include areas such as school yards and pedestrian zones. Therefore, increase in demand for pedestrian and driver safety is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive crash barriers market in near future.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Majority of Chinese manufacturers have shifted their operations to Thailand, due to which the import duty has shown a hike. The demand and supply cycle of many automotive crash barrier manufacturers will be vulnerable.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many automotive crash barriers manufacturers is vulnerable.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the prices of raw materials such as plastic and metal due to which a major deflection is noticed in the growth of automotive crash barrier manufacturers due to coronavirus.

Automotive crash barrier is an evolving sector which is hampered due to the ongoing pandemic; therefore, the production and installation of crash barriers across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Numerous developments in infrastructural projects, increase in incidents of road collisions, and rise in awareness regarding road safety measures among passengers & pedestrians are driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of damages that take place after the collision, high cost of raw materials such as polymer & steel, and interference from highway authorities are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for flexible automotive crash barriers is expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

Increase in awareness among passenger and pedestrians regarding road safety

Various road safety programs such as critical speed threshold level & growing awareness among consumers regarding road safety measures will have a positive impact on road safety products such as crash barriers, road lights, signs & symbols, and others. Furthermore, number of road accidents have increased mainly in developing & under developed countries due to less awareness of safety rules & regulations. Thereby, the increase in number of collisions is raising the need for manufacturers to introduce reliable and impact absorbing crash barriers. Therefore, increase in awareness among passenger & pedestrians regarding road safety is expected to boost the growth of the automotive crash barriers market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Tata Steel Europe Limited, Arbus Ltd, Valmont Industries Inc., Transpo Industries Inc, Bekaert, Lindsay Corporation, Hill and Smith, Trinity Highway Products LLC, Nucor Steel Marion, Inc., Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Portable Barrier System

Fixed Barrier System

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Roadside Barrier

Median Barrier

Bridge Barrier

Work Zone Barrier

Hilly Terrain Barrier

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Flexible Barrier

Cable and Chain Barrier

Semi-Rigid Barrier

Box Beam Barrier

W-Beam Steel Barrier

Thrie Beam Barrier

Rigid Barrier

Concrete Barrier

Pre-Cast concrete Barrier

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

Crash Cushions

Gating and Non-Gating end Treatment

Water and Sand filled plastic Barrier

Guardrails Energy Absorbent Terminals (GEAT)

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, rest of LAMEA)