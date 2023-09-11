Crooner Brian Evans takes Francisco Ballester under his wing with new album "Maui On My Mind"

Crooner Brian Evans takes Francisco Ballester under his wing with "Maui On My Mind."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Evans, the singer known for such iconic music videos including "At Fenway," "Creature at The Bates Motel," and "It's A Beautiful Game," and whose version of "New York, New York" has topped over 1 billion streams on TikTok, has released his second album in just two months.The new album, "Maui On My Mind" was released September 5th, 2023, and is now available online worldwide.Evans met the young jazz guitar player on Maui, Hawaii. The musician, Francisco Ballester, is from Argentina."It's rare that you meet someone so young with such a passion for jazz," says Evans. "We immediately connected musically and I'm happy to be the first to discover this new young talent who undoubtedly will accomplish terrific things throughout his life. This new album introduces you to Francisco, and I really like the original song we wrote together," he says.The original song, "Maui On My Mind," speaks to their mutual love for the island of Maui.The five song introduction includes "Summertime" and "When I Fall In Love" among others.This is not the first time Evans has introduced a new artist. In 2022, Evans brought singer Charlie Mitchell to the attention of Narada Michael Walden, who also produces Evans. The multiple Grammy Award winning Walden is known for producing such artists as Whitney Houston, George Michael, Aretha Franklin, Elton John and numerous other superstars."When I was Francisco's age, nobody was willing to step in and help. I know how hard it is to break into the entertainment industry, so hopefully this helps him as it did Charlie Mitchell," says Evans. Evans song "Even After," which he wrote for Charlie Mitchell, hit #1 in 28 countries in downloads through PlayMPE's worldwide platform. The song outperformed both Billy Joel and Mick Jagger on the chart. "You'll be hearing a lot more from Charlie, too," says Evans.Evans, also an author, is known for his novel "Horrorscope," which was recently adapted into a graphic novel. The graphic novel sold out in minutes at Comic-Con in San Diego earlier this year."Maui On My Mind" just barely made the deadline for this years ultimate music awards show."Brian wanted to introduce someone new. He's very good at spotting talent. I've seen him do it time and time again," says Jesse Stenger, who works with Evans on numerous projects, including the upcoming project "Creature," which is a TV series in development. Actor Tom Arnold will appear in the pilot episode of the show. Like "Horrorscope," the projects were created for television. He is also writing an autobiography which will be released in 2024."I am proud to introduce to the world Francisco Ballester, and I know that he is going to be a very successful musician in this genre as he continues to develop," says Evans.Evans has always had a deep love for Maui."Maui has faced very difficult times as the world knows. The people of Maui have always been strong and resilient, and it will return to it's glory," says Evans. "The love people have for one another on Maui is unparalleled."Evans also released "A Crooner Acapella" in July.

Evans version of "Witchcraft," which was recorded in Lahaina, Maui, has received more than six million views to date.