Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 236,558 in the last 365 days.

Washington State Community Gathers at MyHauntedForest for a Thrilling Halloween Experience

Halloween event

Halloween event

Adventure-seekers, prepare to immerse in one of the biggest Halloween events of the year as MyHauntedForest unveils an experience like no other.

VAUGHN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaughn 09-10-2023 - MyHauntedForest invites all adventure enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a grand Halloween event of the year.

An Unforgettable Night

MyHauntedForest, renowned as a leading Halloween event, offers a night of spine-tingling thrills and captivating moments.

Key Highlights

Immersive Horror: Enter a world where fear and excitement collide with captivating attractions and performances.

Spectacular Scares: Experience heart-pounding moments while journeying through a captivating forest, offering pulse-quickening adventures.

Inclusive Atmosphere: Join a diverse community of thrill-seekers in a welcoming, respectful environment.

Spooky Creativity: Witness Halloween creativity with impressive sets, costumes, and special effects.

A Night to Remember

This Halloween event promises unforgettable memories with friends and fellow enthusiasts.

Tickets Available Now

Secure a spot for the biggest Halloween event of the year. Tickets are limited, so act fast!

Event Details:
- Date: 29-Sep-2023
- Location: Vaughn, WA
- Ticket Information: https://myhauntedforest.com/gettickets/

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: (253) 617-4317‬

About MyHauntedForest:
MyHauntedForest has thrilled audiences for 8 years and continues to be a Halloween destination. Committed to providing an inclusive, immersive, and unforgettable experience, it's a highlight of the Halloween season.

*Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional promotional materials are available upon request.*

Mark Dodson
MyHauntedForest
+1 253-617-4317
markdodson3@hotmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Washington State Community Gathers at MyHauntedForest for a Thrilling Halloween Experience

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more