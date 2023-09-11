Marine Hyaluronic Acid Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 609.3 Million by 2033, States Fact.MR

The increasing awareness of the benefits and versatile applications of marine hyaluronic acid is fuelling demand in the United Kingdom.

Rockville, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the worldwide Marine Hyaluronic Acid Market is valued at US$ 213.7 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 609.3 million by 2033. Over the next decade, global marine hyaluronic acid demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 11.0%.



There has been an increasing demand for natural and sustainable products in many industries, including cosmetics and skincare. There is a growing concern about the environmental impact of what consumers are purchasing, and marine hyaluronic acid provides an alternative to traditional hyaluronic acid derived from animal sources, such as rooster combs. Marine hyaluronic acid is derived from marine sources such as fish and algae.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2031) US$ 609.3 Million Growth Rate (2022-2031) 11 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 46 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



Manufacturers are using various marketing and branding strategies to highlight the benefits and unique attributes of marine hyaluronic acid.



They focus on its extraordinary qualities, sustainability, and natural origin to attract consumers looking for natural skincare products. In addition, brands are working with influencers, healthcare professionals, or beauty experts to promote their products and increase brand awareness.

For example, in 2022, Merck launched RonaCare JouvaMer and RonaCare ReviMer, specifically designed for natural skin renewal.





Hyaluronic acid is usually known for its benefits in skincare, for better hydration, suppleness, and reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Marine hyaluronic acid is desired especially for its potential to provide these benefits. It is often promoted as an effective moisturizer and anti-aging ingredient, attracting consumers looking for effective skincare products.

Innovation and the discovery of new ingredients are essential in skincare and cosmetics industry. Manufacturers and brands always seek unique and efficient ingredients to differentiate their products in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Marine hyaluronic acid offers an opportunity for product diversification and the development of fresh formulations to meet certain skincare concerns.

The benefits of particular ingredients and their potential effects on overall well-being is been effectively communicated to consumers. Scientific research and consumers’ interest have drawn attention to marine hyaluronic acid, highlighting its potential benefits for joint health, anti-aging, skin hydration, and anti-aging. The market for marine hyaluronic acid supplements is experiencing an increase in demand as more consumers learn about its benefits.

Key Takeaways from the Marine hyaluronic acid Report:

The global marine hyaluronic acid market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 609.3 million by 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2033. Global demand for marine hyaluronic acid is likely to soar at 11.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on source, fish source marine hyaluronic acid segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 389.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a dominant value share of 38.9% in the global market by 2033.

“The marine hyaluronic acid market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of natural and sustainable skincare ingredients. The demand for marine-derived hyaluronic acid is expected to rise further as companies focus on eco- friendly alternatives and development of innovative cosmetics products.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Key Segments of Marine Hyaluronic Acid Industry Research Report

By Source By Type By Region Fish

Algae

Mollusks Cosmetic and Personal Care

Food Supplement North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Who is Winning?

SkinCeuticals, Mario Badescu, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Swisse, OSEA, LANEIGE, The Ordinary, Gelyma, Bloomage Biotechnology, Marinova, Novozymes, Aqua Bio Technology are key marine hyaluronic acid companies listed in the report.

These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

In June 2022, The Ordinary launched in India in collaboration with Nykaa. In response to increasing consumer demand, the company expanded into the Indian subcontinent making use of Nykaa's omnichannel approach of physical stores and an online presence to marketplace its formulations, which are backed by science, across the country.



Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global marine hyaluronic acid market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the marine hyaluronic acid market based on source (fish, algae, and molluscs), and end use application (cosmetic and personal care and food supplement), across various regions.

