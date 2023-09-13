Mechanical Seals Market thriving on the increasing demand across industry verticals
The mechanical seals market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period
Mechanical seals find applications across numerous industries and are expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market analysis report on the mechanical seals market which is forecasted between 2021 and 2028 has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The mechanical seals market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective sealing solutions. This demand is particularly prominent in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and more. Increased investments in exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector, along with a global focus on energy efficiency, contribute significantly to the market's growth.
Mechanical seals are crucial components used in industrial sectors such as oil and gas, energy & power and to prevent fluid leakage, ensuring efficient and safe machinery operation. As industrial seals, they find applications across various industries.
The market is witnessing several product launches and multiple advancements. For instance, in January 2023, Kice Industries partnered with Tamar Seal to introduce innovative mechanical seals for its VJOT-series rotary airlocks. These seals offer enhanced protection against damage, contamination, and leaks, even in extreme dry-running conditions. Similarly, In May 2020, Flex-A-Seal introduced the Flex-A-Seal Style 85 split cartridge mechanical seal which offers advantages over traditional cartridge seals, including reduced installation time and improved performance. Its patented wave spring technology enhances seal durability, making it a valuable addition to the mechanical seals market.
Additionally, according to EIA projections, global natural gas and liquid fuels consumption is expected to rise by over 50% reaching nearly 440 quadrillion Btu by 2050. This increase is driven by higher consumption in the industrial sector, particularly in chemical, oil, and natural gas extraction. As energy consumption rises, optimizing processes and minimizing waste become paramount. Mechanical seals align with these goals, making them valuable assets in the pursuit of energy efficiency. Mechanical seals are essential in the harsh conditions of oil and natural gas extraction, safeguarding pumps, compressors, and equipment. They ensure efficient resource extraction, prevent contamination, and reduce environmental risks. With the global surge in energy demand, these sectors heavily rely on robust mechanical seals for operational integrity.
The mechanical seals market, based on its type, is divided into five key categories, catering to diverse industrial sealing needs. These categories include balanced and unbalanced seals, pusher and non-pusher seals, conventional seals, cartridge seals, and other specialized seal types. Each type serves specific purposes and applications, ensuring a comprehensive range of sealing solutions.
The mechanical seal market, based on its end user, is divided into seven segments, which include Construction food & beverage, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace, marine, and others. It's employed in construction for energy efficiency and aesthetics, in the food & beverage industry for visibility and energy savings, and in oil and gas for safety. Energy and power facilities use it to optimize operations, aerospace enhances aircraft lighting, marine applications improve visibility and safety, and various other industries benefit from its versatility.
The Asia-Pacific region is poised for substantial growth in the mechanical seals market. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and a flourishing manufacturing industry in countries like China and India are driving this expansion. Notably, these nations, along with Japan, South Korea, and Australia, represent key markets within the region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the mechanical seals market, that have been covered are SKF, John Crane, Flowserve Corporation, Freudenberg SE (EagleBurgmann), Trelleborg Group, Totally Seals, AESSEAL, Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems, LLC., A.W. Chesterton Company, PPC Mechanical Seals.
The market analytics report categorizes the mechanical seals market based on the following categories:
• By Type
o Balanced and Unbalanced seals
o Pusher and Non-pusher seals.
o Conventional seals
o Cartridge seals
o Others
• By End-User
o Construction
o Food & Beverage
o Oil and Gas
o Energy and Power
o Aerospace
o Marine
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• SKF
• John Crane
• Flowserve Corporation
• Freudenberg SE (EagleBurgmann)
• Trelleborg Group
• Totally Seals
• AESSEAL
• Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems, LLC.
• A.W. Chesterton Company
• PPC Mechanical Seals
