Smart Lighting Market to surpass US$ 26.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR close to 17% owing to surging technological demands
The smart lighting market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.90% to grow to US$26.377 billion by 2028 from US$8.841 billion in 2021.
The smart lighting market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.90% to grow to US$26.377 billion by 2028 from US$8.841 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the smart lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.90% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$26.377 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The primary driving force behind the smart lighting market's rapid expansion is the increasing need for energy-efficient lighting solutions supported by rapid advancements in IoT technology and the growing trend of smart homes.
Smart lighting refers to an advanced lighting system that incorporates Internet of Things (IoT) technology, enabling remote control and monitoring. These systems offer features like predictive maintenance, real-time analytics, and integration into smart building ecosystems, providing energy-efficient and customizable lighting solutions for homes, commercial spaces, and smart cities.
The market is witnessing several product launches and multiple advancements. For instance, in June 2023, URC introduced its new all-in-one smart lighting solution, the URC Lighting LT-3300, which offers flexibility for installers to choose between dimmers or switch configurations. This system allows for easy programming to create various lighting atmospheres, suitable for different occasions. Key features of URC Lighting include auto load detection, eliminating the need for complex configuration for different types of installations. It also includes a configuration button for simple touch scene control and a customizable LED bar for visual notifications. Multiple URC Lighting devices can be synchronized for multi-way lighting control. Similarly, In August 2021, Signify launched a range of smart Wi-Fi-enabled lights under the Philips brand, including LED downlighters, T-bulbs, and T-beamers. These lights can be connected to home automation devices, enhancing convenience and efficiency.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-lighting-market
The International Energy Agency projected that global electricity consumption is expected to grow from 25,679 billion kWh to approximately 40,443 billion kWh at an annual growth rate of approximately 2% till 2040. As electricity demand surges, smart lighting becomes pivotal for energy optimization, and cost reduction thereby aligning with global sustainability efforts.
The smart lighting market, based on type, is segmented into three main categories LED lamps, fluorescent lamps, and high-intensity discharge lamps. LED lamps are energy-efficient and widely used for smart lighting solutions, while fluorescent lamps and high-intensity discharge lamps cater to specific lighting needs in various applications.
The smart lighting market, based on offerings, is divided into five segments, which include commercial, industrial, residential, automotive, and other sectors. Commercial applications involve deploying smart lighting solutions in offices, retail spaces, and public buildings for energy efficiency and enhanced lighting control. Industrial applications focus on using smart lighting in manufacturing facilities and warehouses to improve operational efficiency and safety. Residential applications feature smart lighting systems for homes, allowing users to control lighting remotely for convenience and energy savings. Automotive applications incorporate smart lighting in vehicles to enhance driver experience and safety. The "Others" category encompasses unique or emerging smart lighting applications
The smart lighting market is expected to experience significant growth worldwide, and regions with booming urbanization, such as Asia-Pacific, are poised for exceptional expansion. Currently, 55% of the global population lives in urban areas, The United Nations has predicted this number to reach 68% by 2050, emphasizing the need for sustainable urban solutions. Notably, China has been a major contributor to the market, with initiatives like the smart city platform in Guangzhou, utilizing 5G and AI technology. India is also making significant strides in the sector, introducing IoT-based smart lighting systems in cities like Pune, further propelling market growth. These developments underscore the growing demand for intelligent lighting solutions to meet the evolving needs of urban environments worldwide, signifying the market's huge potential for the foreseeable future.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, several major players operating in the smart lighting market have been covered and analyzed. These include Acuity Brands Lighting, Lutron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Osram, Daintree Networks, General Electric, Honeywell International, Philips, The Smart Lighting Company, and Svarochi among other significant market players.
The market analytics report categorizes the smart lighting market as follows:
• By Type
o LED Lamps
o Fluorescent Lamps
o High-Intensity Discharge Lamps
• By Application
o Commercial
o Industrial
o Residential
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Acuity Brands Lighting
• Lutron Electronics
• Johnson Controls
• Osram
• Daintree Networks
• General Electric
• Honeywell International
• Philips
• The Smart Lighting Company
• Svarochi
• *List is not exhaustive
Explore More Reports:
• Marine Lighting Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/marine-lighting-market
• Automotive Lighting System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automotive-lighting-system-market
• Global Light Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-light-sensor-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn