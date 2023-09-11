Press Release

Crossject announces significant improvement in Gaïa ESG rating





Scores 73/100, compared with 60 in 2022, with improvements across all themes

Demonstrates Crossject’s commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices

Dijon, France, September 11, 2023, 7:30 CET – Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing needle-free autoinjectors for emergency situations, announces a significant improvement in its ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) Gaïa rating, achieving a score of 73/100. This compares with a rating of 60 last year and 46 in 2021.

Crossject’s Gaïa rating, compiled by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, increased across all four themes, governance, social, environment and external stakeholders. There were particularly marked improvements in the ratings for environment and external stakeholders' performance.

‘‘The significant step up in Crossject’s ESG rating is material evidence of our commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices across the entire company,” said Patrick Alexandre, CEO of Crossject. “We have adopted a proactive approach to achieve the best ESG standards, embedding these in our broader strategy and operating performance, and to document these through exhaustive reporting, including our commitment to the chemical industry’s Responsible Care program. We are proud to have received this recognition of our efforts and look forward to continuing this strong progress.”

About EthiFinance ESG Ratings

Created in 2004, EthiFinance ESG Ratings (formerly Gaïa Research) is the rating agency of the EthiFinance group, dedicated to small and medium-sized companies listed on the European stock markets. EthiFinance ESG Ratings offers, on a subscription basis, access to ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data and scores on more than 2,300 listed companies in Europe, including nearly 400 in France.

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com ) is developing and will soon market a portfolio of drugs for use in emergency situations (epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine and asthma attack). With its patented needle-free self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency medications. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014, and benefits from Bpifrance funding.

