Malware Analysis Market to Generate $24.15 Billion by 2026- Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

Malware Analysis Market driven by rising cyber threats, sophisticated malware, and demand for advanced threat detection.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend, and increase in malware and phishing threats among enterprises have boosted the growth of the global malware analysis market. However, the complexities of device security hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The service segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services. However, the solution segment dominated the global malware analysis market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market, as malware analysis solutions are less expensive and are fastest to deploy.

The on-premise segment is anticipated to register the largest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of these systems as it offers enhanced security features. However, the cloud segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global malware analysis market, due to the different services offered by the cloud.

The global malware analysis market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, owing to the rising competition between cloud-based service providers and the key market players in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% during the study period, due to increasing usage of mobile data for various applications such as mobile banking and social media.

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Malware Analysis Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Malware Analysis Market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Major market players:

► Cisco Systems Inc.

► Sophos Group

► Palo Alto Networks Inc.

► Kaspersky Lab

► Symantec Corporation

► Qualys Inc.

► Fortinet Inc.

► Trend Micro

► McAfee LLC

► FireEye Inc.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.