Summit Racing Equipment Offers Premium OEM Replacement Parts for Cars, Trucks, and SUVs

The world's largest supplier of performance automotive parts also has replacement parts for daily-driver and work vehicles

Tallmadge, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Racing Equipment, the world’s largest e-commerce, mail order, and retailer of performance automotive parts, accessories, and lifestyle products, also offers premium OEM replacement parts for domestic and import passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and minivans.

From brake pads and rotors to exhaust system components, suspension parts, drivetrain components, filters, and much more, Summit Racing carries thousands of parts from the best brands in the automotive industry like these:

ACDelco
Bosch Automotive
Cardone Industries
Delphi
Dorman
Goodyear Belts and Hoses
Hengst Filters
Motorcraft
Standard Motor Products
Timken
Wix Filters

Summit Racing also offers specialty replacement parts from these leading brands:

Brake Systems
Bendix Brakes
Brembo
Power Stop
Raybestos

Suspension and Steering
Lares Steering
Mevotech
Moog
Monroe Shocks

Cooling and Climate Control
Four Seasons
Hayden
Universal Air Conditioner

Engine Components
Federal Mogul
Fel-Pro
MAHLE Original
Sealed Power

Exhaust Systems
AP Exhaust
MagnaFlow
Walker Exhaust

Ignition and Electrical Systems
Champion Spark Plugs
Denso
NGK Spark Plugs
Powermaster

Drivetrain
ATP Automotive
Dana Spicer
GSP North America
Zumbrota

Lighting
Hella
Philips
Wagner

Body/Crash Parts
Coast to Coast International Body Parts
KeyParts
Sherman Parts
TYC Parts America

Customers can find Summit Racing’s selection of premium replacement parts and place orders at Summitracing.com. They can also order by phone at 800-230-3030.

Summit Racing also has a large selection of OEM replacement wheels and tires from major brands including BFGoodrich, Goodyear, Yokohama, Continental, and Michelin.

About Summit Racing Equipment
Celebrating its 55th year in business, Summit Racing Equipment is the world’s largest e-commerce, mail order, and retailer of performance automotive parts, accessories, and lifestyle products. Summit Racing offers a huge selection of parts in stock from over 1,500 manufacturers for all forms of racing, street performance, off-roading, restoration, and tools. It also offers fast ground service shipping to most areas of the country and same-day shipping on in-stock items. With headquarters in Tallmadge, Ohio, Summit operates distribution and retail stores in Tallmadge, Sparks, NV, McDonough, GA, and Arlington, TX.

Alan Rebescher
Summit Racing Equipment
330-630-0255 ext. 7406
arebescher@summitracing.com

