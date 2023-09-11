Automotive Steering Angle Sensor Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Automotive Steering Angle Sensor Market by Technology , by Type and by Vehicle type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for safer and environment friendly vehicle has increased in past few years. This has led to rise in demand for electric power steering and electronic stability system. In order to operate these systems effectively, a steering angle sensor is required. The function of steering angle system is to transmit steering angle data to the electronic steering control unit. Moreover, steering angle sensors measure the rate of turn and steering wheel position angle. Likewise, steering angle sensors have two sensing elements, which are used to identify the accurate steering positions. The reason for multiple sensors is redundancy, accuracy, and diagnostics. Furthermore, automotive OEMs are installing sensors in steering systems to provide accurate response and automatically adapt to the vehicle speed.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

As the restriction are increasing due to the pandemic, the automotive manufactures and automotive component manufacturers are facing towards bankruptcy.

Stoppage in revenue generation in the automotive industry have created irreparable change in manufacturing environment.

Moreover, with reduced demand for vehicles, the cost of the vehicle and its component would be reduced and profit generation would be minimized in order to increase the sales of vehicles. This, in turn, would create additional problems in revenue generation.

The lockdown in areas of automotive OEMs will not only impact the OEMs but also the entire supply chain associated with it, including automotive steering angle sensor market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Demand for advanced safety and comfort driving features are major factors proliferating the demand for automotive steering angle sensors. Additionally, rise in production and sales of luxury cars is driving the market growth. Besides, the steering angle sensors play a major role in avoiding accident. Moreover, increase in popularity of cruise control will propel the market growth. However, high implementation cost could restrain the market growth. Furthermore, investment in R&D for new innovations and changing customer demand is expected to surge the market in the coming years.

The automotive steering angle sensor market trends are as follows:

𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫

Automakers are developing portable steering angle measurement sensor using a rate sensor technology. The system should be easy to use and install, portable and have the possibility to be used in different vehicle models. The old system in use is stationary equipment that is difficult to apply on a new vehicle without any major installation. This system provides better feedback and control over the vehicle. In 2015, KTH institute of Sweden designed the portable steering angle measurement sensor.

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

Automotive steering angle sensor manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing units from one country to another. This shift is due to increasing production cost of steering angle sensor. Manufacturing in low-cost country decreases the price of component and expand the market. Additionally, offshoring offers advantage of developing market growth in that particular region. For instance, Denso corporation, a Japanese automotive manufacturer, have started manufacturing in India.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive steering angle sensor industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automotive steering angle sensor market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What are the leading market players active in the automotive steering angle sensor market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bourns Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., TOKAI RIKA CO. LTD., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeo SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Toyodenso Co. Ltd., DENSO CORP.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 : Electric Power Steering, Electro-hydraulic Power Steering

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Digital sensor, Analogue sensor

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle, Electric vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa

