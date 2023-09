Automotive Steering Angle Sensor Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Automotive Steering Angle Sensor Market by Technology , by Type and by Vehicle type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for safer and environment friendly vehicle has increased in past few years. This has led to rise in demand for electric power steering and electronic stability system. In order to operate these systems effectively, a steering angle sensor is required. The function of steering angle system is to transmit steering angle data to the electronic steering control unit. Moreover, steering angle sensors measure the rate of turn and steering wheel position angle. Likewise, steering angle sensors have two sensing elements, which are used to identify the accurate steering positions. The reason for multiple sensors is redundancy, accuracy, and diagnostics. Furthermore, automotive OEMs are installing sensors in steering systems to provide accurate response and automatically adapt to the vehicle speed.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

As the restriction are increasing due to the pandemic, the automotive manufactures and automotive component manufacturers are facing towards bankruptcy.

Stoppage in revenue generation in the automotive industry have created irreparable change in manufacturing environment.

Moreover, with reduced demand for vehicles, the cost of the vehicle and its component would be reduced and profit generation would be minimized in order to increase the sales of vehicles. This, in turn, would create additional problems in revenue generation.

The lockdown in areas of automotive OEMs will not only impact the OEMs but also the entire supply chain associated with it, including automotive steering angle sensor market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Demand for advanced safety and comfort driving features are major factors proliferating the demand for automotive steering angle sensors. Additionally, rise in production and sales of luxury cars is driving the market growth. Besides, the steering angle sensors play a major role in avoiding accident. Moreover, increase in popularity of cruise control will propel the market growth. However, high implementation cost could restrain the market growth. Furthermore, investment in R&D for new innovations and changing customer demand is expected to surge the market in the coming years.

The automotive steering angle sensor market trends are as follows:

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฆ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ

Automakers are developing portable steering angle measurement sensor using a rate sensor technology. The system should be easy to use and install, portable and have the possibility to be used in different vehicle models. The old system in use is stationary equipment that is difficult to apply on a new vehicle without any major installation. This system provides better feedback and control over the vehicle. In 2015, KTH institute of Sweden designed the portable steering angle measurement sensor.

๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Automotive steering angle sensor manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing units from one country to another. This shift is due to increasing production cost of steering angle sensor. Manufacturing in low-cost country decreases the price of component and expand the market. Additionally, offshoring offers advantage of developing market growth in that particular region. For instance, Denso corporation, a Japanese automotive manufacturer, have started manufacturing in India.

๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ž๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ : ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bourns Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., TOKAI RIKA CO. LTD., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeo SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Toyodenso Co. Ltd., DENSO CORP.

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ : Electric Power Steering, Electro-hydraulic Power Steering

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž : Digital sensor, Analogue sensor

๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž : Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle, Electric vehicle

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa