Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,570 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4005552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                             

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2023 at 1949 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 515 Blue Star Drive, Ira, Vermont.

VIOLATION: 2nd Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Carlson                                             

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A           

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported suspicious circumstance. Troopers determined Carlson (47) had assaulted a household member causing pain and injury. During the investigation, Carlson was found to have a previous conviction of domestic assault.

 

Carlson was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. Carlson was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and held without bail, given court ordered conditions of release, and citied to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Rutland

MUG SHOT: N

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more