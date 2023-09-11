Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4005552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2023 at 1949 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 515 Blue Star Drive, Ira, Vermont.

VIOLATION: 2nd Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Matthew Carlson

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported suspicious circumstance. Troopers determined Carlson (47) had assaulted a household member causing pain and injury. During the investigation, Carlson was found to have a previous conviction of domestic assault.

Carlson was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. Carlson was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and held without bail, given court ordered conditions of release, and citied to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland

MUG SHOT: N

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks