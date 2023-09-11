Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4005552
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2023 at 1949 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 515 Blue Star Drive, Ira, Vermont.
VIOLATION: 2nd Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Matthew Carlson
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported suspicious circumstance. Troopers determined Carlson (47) had assaulted a household member causing pain and injury. During the investigation, Carlson was found to have a previous conviction of domestic assault.
Carlson was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. Carlson was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and held without bail, given court ordered conditions of release, and citied to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks