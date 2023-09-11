Rutland Barracks / 2 Car Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B4005571
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME Trooper Bruce Cleaver
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 9/10/23 at approximately 16:46
STREET: Stevens Road
TOWN: Pittsford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: In the area of 599 Stevens Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hannah Hebert
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Ira, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Trevor Pearsall
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Proctor, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/10/23 at approximately 16:46 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Stevens Road in Pittsford. The investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 was traveling west bound at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a sharp turn on Stevens Road. Vehicle 1 crossed over into the opposite travel lane and struck vehicle 2 head on. Operator 1 suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. The roadway was briefly closed but was re-opened in short order. The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.
COURT ACTION: Still pending further investigation
COURT: N/A
