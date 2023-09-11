Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,570 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / 2 Car Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

 

CASE#:  23B4005571                                  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME Trooper Bruce Cleaver

 

STATION:  Rutland                     

 

CONTACT#:  802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME:   9/10/23  at approximately 16:46

 

STREET:  Stevens Road

 

TOWN:  Pittsford

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: In the area of 599 Stevens Road

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR:  Hannah Hebert

 

AGE:  19

 

SEAT BELT? N

 

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Ira, VT

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2010

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

 

INJURIES:  Serious

 

 

 

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR:  Trevor Pearsall

 

AGE: 35     

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Proctor, VT

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2010

 

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front end damage

 

INJURIES:  Minor

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:   On 9/10/23 at approximately 16:46 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Stevens Road in Pittsford.  The investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 was traveling west bound at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a sharp turn on Stevens Road. Vehicle 1 crossed over into the opposite travel lane and struck vehicle 2 head on. Operator 1 suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. The roadway was briefly closed but was re-opened in short order.  The investigation into this crash is still ongoing. 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Still pending further investigation

 

COURT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / 2 Car Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more