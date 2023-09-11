Rutland Barracks / 2 Car Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B4005571

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME Trooper Bruce Cleaver

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 9/10/23 at approximately 16:46

STREET: Stevens Road

TOWN: Pittsford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: In the area of 599 Stevens Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hannah Hebert

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Ira, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Trevor Pearsall

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Proctor, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/10/23 at approximately 16:46 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Stevens Road in Pittsford. The investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 was traveling west bound at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a sharp turn on Stevens Road. Vehicle 1 crossed over into the opposite travel lane and struck vehicle 2 head on. Operator 1 suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. The roadway was briefly closed but was re-opened in short order. The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Still pending further investigation

COURT: N/A

