Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in income of middle-class families and improved standards of living in developing and developed countries have increased the sales of vehicles. Electric vehicle communication controller is a key component to support communication between vehicle and charger for rapid charging of electric vehicle. The electric vehicle communication controller receives electricity from the electric vehicle supply equipment. Additionally, the controller is used to exchange information mutually through communication between external charger and vehicle ECU. Moreover, with technological advancement and rising adoption of electrical vehicles, the demand for electric vehicle communication controller market will continue to grow.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The crisis in the car industry began in February, when the COVID-19 outbreak in China forced factories to close, and sales in the country.

Consumer spending will remain low for initial few months of lockdown as per the economists and buying preference will shift toward essential item than luxuries. This will affect the automotive industry.

Despite everything, the EV market tends to grow in near future. People are understanding the drawbacks of pollution occurred due to vehicles. Additionally, shared mobility would face a downfall due to COVID-19, thereby fueling EV market and EV communication controller market simultaneously.

The consumer buying preference might be seen to shift towards EV due to awareness for environment & cleaner technologies.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Increasing adoption of EV has amplified the market of electric vehicle communication controller. Additionally, government concerns over reducing carbon footprints is driving the market of electric vehicle communication controller. Besides, the demand for fast charging in EV would proliferate the market growth. Moreover, automakers focus on developing EV and electric vehicle communication controller will favor the market growth. However, unavailability of EV infrastructure would hinder the market growth. Further, the investments made by countries in development of public EV charging station infrastructure along with governments subsidies and tax benefits for use of EV will proliferate the market growth.

The Electric Vehicle Communication Controller market trends are as follows:

𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠

In wireless charging, electricity is transferred from one magnetic coil in the charger to a second magnetic coil fitted to the car through an air gap. Accordingly, Plugless company has started selling wireless charging for the Tesla Model S, BMW i3, Nissan Leaf and first-generation Chevrolet Volt. In addition, BMW is planning to wireless charging pad for its 530e iPerformance hybrid car. Moreover, Siemens AG is currently working with BMW AG for development of electric vehicle communication controller for wireless charging solutions.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐕 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Considering the advantages offered by EV, the governments are focusing to increase its adoption. Various governments are spending on developing infrastructure and offering tax and other benefits to vehicle owners. For instance, government of India approved a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) in India for three years commencing from April 1, 2019. Additionally, OEMs investments are also favoring EVCC market. For instance, Tesla, Inc. has installed more than 15,000 super chargers at 1,600 charging stations located at public destinations, wherein EVCC allows vehicle ECU communication with fast-chargers.

