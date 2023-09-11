Fi Asia, Vitafoods Asia expos to be held in Bangkok

VIETNAM, September 11 -

HCM CITY — Hundreds of exhibitors from more than 40 markets including Việt Nam will attend the two biggest regional food industry exhibitions, both in Thailand, from September 20 to 22: Fi Asia Thailand and Vitafoods Asia.

Fi Asia Thailand will bring together over 600 suppliers from the nutraceutical and food and beverage industries, who will showcase ingredients, dietary supplements and services.

They will also learn about the latest innovations and trends, and connect with prospective business partners.

The event is set to attract visitors from beyond Southeast Asia.

“Consumer behavior shifted dramatically during the past 25 months of the pandemic which changed food and consumer trends from pre-pandemic times,” said Rose Chitanuwat, regional portfolio director - ASEAN, Informa Markets.

“These trends encouraged food and beverage producers to be innovative to ensure that the variety of offerings met customer demands,” she said.

“A focus on health, food safety and sustainability are three of those trends that enticed producers to adopt and adapt their food products to consumers.

“Micro ingredients used in the food and beverage products are mainly sourced from outside [Southeast Asia].

“However, local producers have developed indigenous ingredients that enhance and add value to agricultural raw materials.

“Food ingredients Asia will become the key driver to create more varieties of food offerings and differentiate them from the competition.”

Vitafoods Asia 2023 will cater to the escalating demand in the nutraceutical sector.

It will feature over 350 international suppliers across the nutraceutical and food and beverage industries, providing the industry with access to experiences, insights and networking opportunities.

With both expos to be held at the Queen Sirikt National Convention Centre in Bangkok, they will give visitors and participants the chance to connect with a broader spectrum of professionals and explore new partnerships, trends and markets.

A number of seminars with technical presentations and business insights will be organised at the exhibitions.

Given Asia's projected nutraceutical industry growth to a whopping US$229 billion by 2026, there is no better time to tap into this booming market, the Informa Market Group, the organiser said. — VNS