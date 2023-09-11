Intralogistics Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 75.36 Billion by 2032| Fact.MR Report

Trend of Digitalization in e-Commerce Accelerating Growth of Intralogistics Space

Rockville , Sept. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global intralogistics market has reached a size of US$ 18.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2032.



Intralogistics can be defined in many different ways but its core idea always remains the same. Intralogistics is the planning, execution, installation, and control of all internal activities associated with the material flow of a company. It plays a vital role in the warehousing and manufacturing sectors as it is a smooth and efficient interplay of each and every process. However, the implementation of intralogistics is a challenging task.

Intralogistics is the automation and optimization of every small piece of information available for the operating company. The utilization of intralogistics improves the flexibility of work, future-proofs operations, and provides a safe workplace. With the help of technologies such as IIoT, 5G, and others, the efficiency of intralogistics can be improved to a greater extent.

The trend of Industry 4.0 has compelled many industries to adopt digital platforms and improve their supply chains. Hence, several end-use industries such as logistics, food & beverages, automotive, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, and others are changing their direction towards intralogistics as the world pushes for better ways of execution of operations.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 75.36 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 14.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 122 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global intralogistics market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 14.8% and reach US$ 75.36 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 14.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under end use, retail & e-Commerce dominate the market and are valued at US$ 4.85 billion in 2022.

Europe leads the global market with 34.5% market share in 2021.

Demand for intralogistics is expected to increase at CAGRs of 17.8% and 13.7%, respectively, in East Asia and North America.

“Integration of hardware & software for bundled services and end-to-end solutions aiding market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Interroll

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group

Korber AG

Krones AG

KUKA Group

Material Handling Systems

Murata Machineries Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Market Development

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the intralogistics sector gained high importance as most companies shifted their ways to digital platforms. Intralogistics is paving its way ahead in terms of system integration with the warehouse and distribution networks of end-use industries.

Key suppliers of intralogistics are channelizing their energy towards improving their efficiency through automation. Additionally, industry participants are working to grow their client base by providing collaborative platforms.

• One such targeted acquisition is Digital Applications International Limited (DAI), a U.K-based company that was acquired by Kion Group in 2022. As DAI is leading in automation solutions and logistics, it will help the growth of Kion Group.

Through collaborative approaches and integrated service offerings, prominent market participants are capturing a significant market share.

Segmentation of Intralogistics Industry Research Report

By Component: Hardware Software Services

By End Use: Logistics Food & Beverages Retail & e-Commerce Airports Automotive Chemicals Industrial Manufacturing Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global intralogistics market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on component (hardware (unit-load (fixed-aisle cranes, moveable-aisle cranes), mini-load (AS/RS cranes, AS/RS shuttles (automated guided vehicles (AGVs), conveyor systems)), horizontal carousels, vertical carousels (vertical lift modules (VLMs), sorting systems, industrial robots, others)), software, services) and end use (logistics, food & beverages, retail & e-Commerce, airports, automotive, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

