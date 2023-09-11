Vice President begins official visit to Mozambique

VIETNAM, September 11 -

Maputo – Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and her entourage arrived in Maputo capital, Mozambique, on September 10 evening (local time), beginning a four-day official visit to the African country.

Welcoming Xuân and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Phạm Hoàng Kim, Mozambican Minister of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries Lidia Cardoso, Mozambican Ambassador to Việt Nam Leonardo Rosario Manueal Pene, and representatives from organisations and enterprises of both nations.

During her stay, Xuan will hold talks with Prime Minister Adriano Afonso Maleiane, pay courtesy visits to President Filipe Nyusi and President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Bias, and meet with the President of the Maputo Municipal Council, General Secretary of the Frelimo Party Roque Silva, the President of the Confederation of Mozambique Economic Associations (CTA) and several Mozambican enterprises.

She will have a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Mozambique, and have a working session with Movitel telecommunications joint venture in the nation.

Xuân’s visit continues to affirm the sound traditional relations between Việt Nam and Mozambique, which have been treasured by leaders and people of both countries.

With the important roles and increasing positions of Mozambique in Southern Africa and Việt Nam in Southeast Asia, the potential for cooperation between the two countries in the coming time is huge, especially in economy and trade.

Mozambique has strengths in natural resources, fisheries and competitive labour while Vietnam boasts advantages in agriculture, handicrafts, fisheries, and a hard-working workforce.

The complementary economies, the regular exchange of high-level delegations, and enhanced cooperation between localities and businesses are favourable factors for Việt Nam - Mozambique relations to further develop.

Việt Nam and Mozambique established diplomatic relations on June 25, 1975. Việt Nam opened its embassy in Mozambique in 1976, showing its respect for, and desire to develop the traditional friendship with Mozambique in particular and African countries in general.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation is the highlight of the two countries' relationship. Their trade turnover in 2022 reached over US$177 million, an increase of 16 per cent compared to 2022. VNS