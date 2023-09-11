Future of Hydrogen Infrastructure Market: Forecast & Projections - Nel Hydrogen, Plug Power, Air Liquide, Linde

Hydrogen Infrastructure

Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Size is estimated to hit $13.5 billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The hydrogen infrastructure market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $13.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2032. Hydrogen infrastructure refers to the network of facilities, systems, and technologies required for the production, storage, distribution, and utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. Hydrogen has gained attention as a potential clean and versatile energy source that can contribute to decarbonization efforts and address various energy and environmental challenges. To fully integrate hydrogen into the energy landscape, a well-developed and comprehensive hydrogen infrastructure is necessary.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/166197

The major players operating in the hydrogen infrastructure industry are

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Nel Hydrogen ASA

Plug Power, Inc.

Shell plc

ITM Power plc

Ballard Power Systems

McPhy Energy

Cummins, Inc.

Engie SA

Based on production, the hydrogen infrastructure market is divided into steam methane reforming, coal gasification, electrolysis, and others. Steam methane reformation is the dominant segment and is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR. However, the electrolysis segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the projection period.

By storage, the market is categorized into compression, liquefaction, and material based. The compression segment dominated the hydrogen infrastructure market growth and is expected to maintain its position in the projected years.

Depending on the delivery, the market is classified into transportation, refinery, power generation, and hydrogen refueling stations. The transportation segment garnered the highest market share for 2022. The same is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the hydrogen infrastructure market forecast period.

Hydrogen production involves generating hydrogen gas using various methods, such as steam methane reforming, electrolysis, and biomass gasification.

Hydrogen infrastructure refers to the interconnected network of facilities, technologies, and systems essential for the entire lifecycle of hydrogen as an energy carrier. This includes the production, storage, transportation, and utilization of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable source of energy.

Hydrogen distribution involves the network of pipelines and local distribution centers that deliver hydrogen to end-users, including industrial facilities, fueling stations, and residential applications.

Hydrogen utilization encompasses various applications, such as fuel cells, hydrogen combustion in internal combustion engines, and its use as a feedstock in industrial processes.

Hydrogen fueling stations are crucial for supplying hydrogen to fuel-cell electric vehicles and other hydrogen-powered transport and this will offer hydrogen infrastructure market opportunities.

Buy This Report (348 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/44wiXyv

Hydrogen transportation encompasses the means by which hydrogen is moved from production facilities to distribution points and end-users, utilizing methods like gaseous hydrogen tube trailers and liquid hydrogen tankers.

Hydrogen storage is necessary for overcoming hydrogen's low volumetric energy density, with storage methods including compression and liquefaction.

Hydrogen Production: Hydrogen can be produced through several methods, including:

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR): Extracts hydrogen from natural gas, with carbon dioxide as a byproduct.

Electrolysis: Uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, especially when powered by renewable sources ("green hydrogen").

Biomass Gasification: Converts organic materials into hydrogen and other gases.

Thermochemical Processes: Various processes that use heat to extract hydrogen from hydrocarbons or other feedstocks.

Hydrogen Storage: Hydrogen has low energy density per unit volume, so effective storage solutions are crucial. Common storage methods include:

Compressed Hydrogen: Storing hydrogen gas at high pressures in tanks.

Liquid Hydrogen: Cooling hydrogen to extremely low temperatures to store it as a liquid.

Solid-State Hydrogen Storage: Using materials that can absorb and release hydrogen gas.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/166197

Hydrogen Transportation: Hydrogen needs to be transported from production sites to consumption points. Methods include:

Pipelines: Dedicated hydrogen pipelines or repurposing existing natural gas pipelines.

Hydrogen Trucks: Transporting hydrogen in gaseous or liquid form.

Shipping: Transporting liquid hydrogen in specialized vessels.

Related Reports:-

Green Hydrogen Market by Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), Application (Power Generation, Transport, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Medical, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Glass, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by Product Type (Liquid, Solid, and Gas), Application (Stationary Power and Transportation), and End User (Industrial and Commercial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Others), By Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable), By End User (Fuel Cell Vehicles, Utilities, Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-fuel-cell-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.