Tranzact Card! Review: MLM Leader Scott Gardner Endorses “Richard Smith” New Incentives.mytzt.com VISA Card, ALPINE UTAH
TranzActCard! is a cutting-edge Visa Debit-Card, which is backed by the FDIC, and provides its’ unmatched customers rewards, shopping benefits and true freedoms
TranzActCard! truly is the future and you can now tap into its power today; engage now!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brand: TranzactCard ( AKA TranzactCard! ) … is a member-based community that propels individuals and families forward in a financially significant way. As consumers use TranzactCard, the community grows, and financial momentum (Finmo) builds for every member.
— Scott Gardner, TranzActCard! DBO
The Card: TranzactCard is accepted everywhere Visa is accepted. Every purchase automatically triggers a corresponding digital credit (Z-Buck), dollar for dollar, for redemption in TranzactCard's Z-Club, which opens a portal to doubling the buying-power and building the savings of every card holder.
As a TranzactCard Member, a card-users buying power doubles and their long-term savings grow, one swipe at a time. Now, banking changes forever Unleash the Power of the Spending ... TranzactCard: A Visa® bank card where users can double their dollarz on every transaction. Banking and card services provided by Solid Financial Technologies, Inc, and partner banks pursuant to a license from Visa.
Why TranzactCard?
https://incentives.mytzt.com/index.aspx#pricing
TranzactCard is a debit card that offers users a unique combination of convenience, security, and premium rewards. With TranzactCard, customers can make everyday purchases at millions of locations worldwide, while also enjoying the benefits of a rewards program typically associated with credit cards.
One of the key advantages of TranzactCard is its premium rewards program. Cardholders can earn points on every transaction, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards such as vouchers, merchandise, or gift cards. This allows customers to maximize their spending by earning valuable rewards on their everyday purchases.
In addition to its rewards program, TranzactCard prioritizes security. The card is equipped with advanced chip technology and offers secure online transaction features, protecting users against fraud and unauthorized access. TranzactCard also offers a user-friendly mobile app, providing customers with transaction notifications, spending insights, and the ability to manage their account easily.
Overall, TranzactCard offers a compelling alternative for individuals who prefer the convenience and control of a debit card but still want to enjoy the benefits of a premium rewards program.
The Tech: Artificial Learning drives TranzactCard's technology to constantly improve the software, apps, APIs, fraud protection, and security of financial and personal data. It is anchored by three proprietary systems and principles: 1) smart analysis, 2) automation and 3) knowledge discovery. Collectively, these anchors fuel data driven decision-making to create focused marketing and service delivery campaigns. That means a convenient, seamless, intuitive, secure, and pleasant environment for each member's shopping and financial momentum experience.
Tranzact wants everyone to enjoy the benefits of the TranzactCard ecosystem. TranzactCard is a financial technology company and not a bank. TranzactCard's banking services are currently provided by Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.'s partner banks who are Member FDIC. All current Card Services are issued by Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.'s, who are partner banks pursuant to a license from Visa®. The TranzactCard opportunity which is in pre-launch, is becoming part of TranzactCard, entails risks, opportunities, and regulatory oversight.
FDIC Insured. Checking accounts provided by Banking services are provided by Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.'s partner banks who are Member FDIC. Power Earn: Earn Z-Bucks anytime card users use their TranzactCard. Power Spend: Z-Bucks and Z-Club. Power Save: TranzactUp, TranzactBack, and Z-Forward (Coming Soon). ATMs: One can access an account across the U.S. for free on the national MoneyPass® Network.
Get Started Now …
https://incentives.mytzt.com/MemberToolsDotNet/Enrollmentv4/EnrollmentProcessv4.aspx
About Scott Gardner:
A Trailblazer in Entrepreneurship and Firefighting, a visionary entrepreneur, business-college degree graduate, and financial services expert, has left an indelible mark on the world with his relentless pursuit of success and his unwavering commitment to serving the community. Throughout his illustrious career, he has demonstrated remarkable versatility and an uncanny ability to adapt to new challenges, leading him to establish a thriving furniture manufacturing company before ultimately following his true passion and venturing into the world of 'firefighting.'
Mr. Gardner was born and raised in a small town where his entrepreneurial spirit was ignited at a young age. From his early days, he exhibited an insatiable curiosity and an innate desire to make a difference. After completing his business-college degree, he embarked on a journey to forge his own path in the business world. Armed with a solid foundation in financial services, he set out to establish his own enterprise. Gardner's first venture was a furniture manufacturing company, which quickly gained recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs. Through his impeccable leadership and unwavering dedication, the company flourished, capturing the attention of industry experts and customers alike. Under Gardner's guidance, the company reached unprecedented heights, becoming a formidable player in the furniture market.
However, despite his remarkable success in the business world, Mr. Gardner felt an unrelenting longing to serve his community and make a more tangible difference in people's lives. It was during a chance encounter with a 'Regional Fire Company' that he discovered his true calling. Witnessing the courage and selflessness of firefighters, Gardner was inspired to channel his entrepreneurial skills towards creating a firefighting business that would revolutionize the industry. Further fueled by his passion for firefighting, he set out to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions that would enhance the safety-and-effectiveness of firefighting operations. Through tireless research, development, and experimentation, he pioneered innovative firefighting equipment, including advanced fire-camp water delivery systems, state-of-the-art vehicles, and innovative camp shelter designs.
Mr. Gardner's firefighting equipment quickly gained recognition for its unwavering commitment to excellence and its game-changing contributions to the field. Firefighters across the INTERMOUNTAIN, ten plus state REGION benefited from his revolutionary solutions, recognizing the profound impact they had on saving lives and protecting communities. Gardner's contributions became synonymous with innovation, reliability, and unwavering dedication to the noble cause of firefighting. Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, he remains deeply committed to philanthropy and community service. Gardner actively supports numerous charitable organizations dedicated to fire-prevention, fire safety-education, and the overall well-being of firefighters and their families. His tireless efforts to give back have earned him widespread admiration and respect from both the firefighting community and the public at large.
Today, Scott Gardner stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and community leaders alike. His remarkable journey from the world of finance to furniture manufacturing and ultimately firefighting underscores the power of following one's passion and never settling for mediocrity. Through his entrepreneurial prowess and unwavering dedication to service, Mr. Gardner has not only built successful businesses but also saved lives and has made a lasting impact on society. As he continues to push the boundaries of innovation and service, there is no doubt that Scott Gardner's legacy will endure, inspiring future generations to dream big, pursue their passions, and create a lasting positive change in the world. Gardner has recently retired to work full-time with Tranzactcard believing wholeheartedly that the Tranzactcard rewards programs can benefit not only firefighters but everyone. https://incentives.mytzt.com/index.aspx
Contact Mr. Scott Gardner Today …
Call or Text: 435-776-5322
Email: incentives.visa@gmail(dot)com
( Banking, but with a Positive Social Impact ). The TranzactCard doubles users purchasing power without requiring an increase in income. The online marketplace serves everyone by making everyday products and services much more affordable. Tranzact is considered a private, secure, banking system that provides certain benefits. TranzactCard works with banking fee structures and manufacturer distribution systems to re-arrange profits and pricing, making products and services more affordable. Complex? Perhaps, but not for the consumer.
“For a user, it's simply unique, amazing, and powerful. Become a member and one will agree, the TranzactCard ecosystem is a positive social impact approach to banking.” – Scott Gardner
The Marketplace: The online marketplace, the Z-Club, provides more savings and value to the card members. Z-Store: Home for extraordinary values. Use a combination of cash and Z-Bucks for TranzactCard! deals. Flash Sales: First come, first served. Check-in often. ( Z-Bucks redemption only ). Inflation Hedge: If the cost of goods goes up, the amount of Z-Bucks goes up, too. Economic cycles vary, but the spending power is always maintained. The products detailed here are not yet available in the Z-Club. They are shown for illustrative purposes only. Z-Club is being progressively enlarged, tested, and refined during the beta phase towards launch. Z-Bucks are used to ‘buy down’ the retail price of products and services in Z-Club, as they are made available.
Power Spend. ( Double the buying power ). Are the current rewards programs truly rewarding anything of value? Don't think so. That's why Tranzact created Power Spend. Instead of a confusing reward system, it is simple simple: use a TranzactCard for everyday purchases, and for every $1 one spends, consumers earn a matching Z-Buck. Z-Bucks can be redeemed in TranzactCard's Z-Club for virtually anything - from everyday items - to exclusive vacation packages.
If one is not ready for these obligations, one should wait until after the official launch before becoming part of this social impact community. The official launch is scheduled for November 2023. During pre-launch, certain functions of TranzactCard are still in beta and being developed. For example, the TranzactCard: (a) Member Referral Program and the (b) Influencer Program will be part of the official launch in November 2023.
Z-Club is being progressively enlarged, tested, and refined during the beta phase towards launch. Z-Bucks are used to ‘buy down’ the retail price of products and services in Z-Club, as they are made available. Travel products and services are not yet available in the Z-Club. The TranzactCard income opportunity is currently not a franchise. TranzactCard is in the process of registering as a franchise offering in all 50 U.S. States. The ( incentives.mytzt.com ) website contains forward-looking information and there are no guarantees that the Company's development of business, projects, and contractual relationships will materialize as projected.
TranzactCard 746 E 1910 S Suite 2 Provo, UT 84606
Everyone is cautioned to perform their own due diligence in order to not place undue reliance on this presentation or any forward-looking information. TranzactCard makes no representation as to income potential nor should anyone when discussing TranzactCard with others. A Digital Branch Office's (DBO) success depends on many factors including but not limited to his or her skill set, effort, and desire to succeed.
The Team: TranzactCard's veteran team of entrepreneurs and C-suite professionals bring expertise in banking and financial technologies, product sourcing and contracting, e-commerce and financial technologies, marketing and business development, complementary currencies and blockchain, artificial intelligence, social media, branding, and more. The Why? While an entire team of dedicated, talented individuals fashion the TranzactCard experience, it is fair to say that all this expertise and commitment coalesces around the vision and passion of our chairman, Richard Smith. Our philosophy about banking, product value, service delivery, and the dignity of the natural person has been developed over decades of thought and effort. A recent interview with our chairman captures the essence of that philosophy.
Disclaimer:
The information provided here in this pr, in any materials, or through any communication channels associated with this pr, is for general informational purposes only. It should not be considered as professional or legal advice. The content is based on personal experiences, research, and knowledge up until the knowledge cutoff date of September 2021 and may not reflect the most current legal standards or regulations. User’s are not financial advisors, legal expert, or tax professional. Any actions taken based on the information provided on this website are 'at the own risk.' One should always consult with appropriate professionals, such as financial advisors, lawyers, or accountants, before making any financial or legal decisions. Furthermore, this pr and its content do not guarantee any specific results or outcomes. Individual results may vary based on various factors, including but not limited to personal circumstances, effort, and market conditions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
While TranzactCard! strives to provide accurate and up-to-date information, TranzactCard! makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability of the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on this website. Any reliance one place on such information is strictly “at your own risk.” This pr may contain links to third-party websites or resources. These links are provided for convenience and do not signify that I endorse the website(s). TranzactCard! has no control over the content or practices of third-party websites and disclaim any responsibility for them. One should review the terms and conditions and privacy policies of any third-party website before engaging with them.
In compliance with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines, TranzactCard! declares that any compensation received will never influence the content, topics, or posts made on this pr. TranzactCard! strives to provide unbiased and objective information to the best of the abilities. This pr is intended for a general audience and may not be suitable for individuals under the age of 18. If under 18, please obtain parental consent before accessing or using this pr. By using this pr, user agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the website owner, contributors, and affiliates from and against any-and-all claims, losses, liabilities, damages, costs, and expenses arising out of or related to use of the website or any violation of these disclaimers. These disclaimers are subject to change without notice, and it is the user’s responsibility to review them periodically for updates. If one has any questions or concerns regarding this disclaimer, please contact me using the contact information provided on this pr.
Now, Banking Changes Forever