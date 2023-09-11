Derby Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE

**UPDATE BELOW**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A5004338

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: About 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 45 Goodwin Mountain Lane, Westmore, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person

MISSING PERSON: Judith Giglio

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 72-year-old Judith Giglio of Westmore. She was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at a residence at 45 Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore.

Ms. Giglio is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 145-150 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair. She might walk with a limp. She was last ween wearing black shorts, a gray shirt, and gray Crocs slip-on shoes. A photo of Ms. Giglio is attached to this release.

Troopers from the Vermont State Police, the Search and Rescue Team, K-9s, volunteer firefighters and others are participating in the search. Ms. Giglio’s disappearance is not considered suspicious, but she experiences health problems, and there are concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who sees Ms. Giglio or has information on her possible whereabouts should call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the search continues.

- 30 –

**UPDATE**

Search teams continued efforts throughout the day on Sunday with approximately 70 searchers. Judith Giglio has not been located. Since Friday, searchers have covered over 4 square miles (2600 acres). Personnel have assisted from the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont State Police Unmanned Aircraft System (drone) Team, Vermont State Police K9, US Customs and Border Protection K9, the Vermont Warden Service, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, Waterbury Backcountry Search and Rescue, Burke Ski Patrol, Westmore Fire Department, Glover Ambulance Service, Northwoods Stewardship Center, and the Westmore Community Church. These efforts have been supplemented by volunteers from the community.

Troopers will continue limited searching overnight and searchers will resume full search efforts Monday morning.

_______________________

Lieutenant Andrew Jensen

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802)-334-8881