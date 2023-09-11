Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4005567
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 10, 2023
LOCATION: Clarendon, VT
VIOLATION(S): First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / 13 VSA 1043 and Unlawful Mischief 13 VSA 3701
ACCUSED: Todd Norton
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 10, 2023, at approximately 1506 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks investigated a report of a family fight which occurred at a location in the Town of Clarendon Vermont. Investigation determined that Todd Norton caused physical injury to a family or household member. Norton was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Norton was subsequently lodged in Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and held without bail until his arraignment on September 11, 2023 at 1230 hours in the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division for the offense.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court / Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: September 11, 2023, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.