Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4005567

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland                                                                        

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: September 10, 2023

LOCATION: Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION(S): First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / 13 VSA 1043 and Unlawful Mischief 13 VSA 3701

 

ACCUSED: Todd Norton

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 10, 2023, at approximately 1506 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks investigated a report of a family fight which occurred at a location in the Town of Clarendon Vermont. Investigation determined that Todd Norton caused physical injury to a family or household member. Norton was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Norton was subsequently lodged in Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and held without bail until his arraignment on September 11, 2023 at 1230 hours in the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division for the offense.

 

 

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court / Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 11, 2023, at 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

