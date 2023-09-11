Korean Fashion Showroom 'The Selects' to Captivate New York

SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten designer brands in Seoul have landed in New York for the colorful and diverse fashion festival "New York Fashion Week."





At the event organized by KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY, a total of 10 brands are showcasing their brands at 'The Selects Showroom'. Each brands encompasses variety of elements to resonate with diverse consumers ranging from captivating original ideas, sophisticated styles in line with the latest trend, and sustainable vegan materials for the environment.

'The Selects Showroom' is a specialized fashion multi-showroom dedicated to Korean designer brands, unveiling pop-up showrooms in New York and Paris every season. The brands featured for the 2024 Spring/Summer season include a total of 10 brands: BMUET(TE), CAHIERS, D-ANTIDOTE, DOUCAN, EN OR, JULY COLUMN, MAISON NICA, MMAM, SEOKWOON YOON, and VEGAN TIGER.

'BMUET(TE)' is a brand that showcases a rebellious yet refined aesthetic, offering a range of items inspired by punk, including quirky items, voluminous dresses, structured jackets, and shirts. These elements constitute the brand's signature style.

'CAHIERS', specialized brand for elegant women's clothing, presents dresses, blouses, and skirts that blend restrained practicality and originality through couture-like detailing using beautiful and elaborate frills, trimmings, appliqués, and more.

'D-ANTIDOTE', a brand rooted in Seoul's street sensibilities, draws inspiration from various of youth cultures from the past and present. With a witty crossover concept, it offers a casual daily wear collection that transcends gender and age boundaries, providing a range of styles suitable for anyone.

'DOUCAN' is a premium designer brand that reinterprets nature, light, and oriental fantasies about eras through graphic artwork. The designer's unique print works shine each season, creating a fresh sensibility that blends traditional and contemporary aesthetics.

'EN OR', women's casual clothing brand, reinterprets retro moods with a modern sensibility. It offers comfortable and practical yet non-clichéd new styles, presenting a fresh approach.

'JULY COLUMN' is a boutique brand focused on made-to-order creations, showcasing beautiful bespoke clothing for special clients. It is built on a foundation of respect for craftsmanship and a deep understanding of the modern woman's lifestyle.

'MAISON NICA' is characterized by a combination of diverse colors, materials, vibrant patterns, and intricate details. With a genderless concept, it presents a spirited couture collection under the slogan 'Understand and love everyone,' embracing a lively and inclusive approach.

'MMAM' representing Korean deconstructivism, is a contemporary brand that adds doodle elements to classic design, presenting bold deconstruction elements with silhouettes leaning towards minimalism.

The label 'SEOKWOON YOON' is inspired by a wide blend of history and modern art, combines art with ready-to-wear collections, showcasing uniquely altered details, oversized fits, and creative draping.

'VEGAN TIGER' stands as South Korea's first vegan fashion brand, aiming to end animal suffering and provide consumers with broader choices. It presents a collection that combines conceptual design with street-inspired youth sensibilities.

All these 10 brands can be experienced from September 12th to 14th at 394 Broadway NY 10013.

