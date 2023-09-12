Geoff Wainwright Unveils 'The Insurance Power Play,' a Revolutionary Guide to Saving 27% on Corporate Insurance
"The Insurance Power Play" offers a deep dive into optimised insurance benchmarking, a strategy proven to save companies significant amounts on their premiums.
This book is more than just a guide; it's a game-changer for any C-level executive who's tired of overpaying for corporate insurance. Our strategies are proven, and the savings are real." Headline:
Geoff Wainwright Unveils 'The Insurance Power Play,' a Revolutionary Guide to Saving 27% on Corporate Insurance
— Geoff Wainwright
Geoff Wainwright, a seasoned corporate insurance consultant with over 20 years of experience, has released his new book, "The Insurance Power Play." Aimed at C-level executives in medium to large Australian companies, the book promises to help businesses save an average of 27% on their corporate insurance renewals—without changing their broker.
Summary:
Expanded Insights:
The book tackles the often-overlooked issue of 'reserving,' where insurance companies provide quotes only to incumbent brokers. Through a virtual tender process, Wainwright levels the playing field, allowing non-incumbent brokers to offer competitive quotes. This innovative approach disrupts traditional methods, providing companies with more options and better pricing.
Quotes:
Geoff Wainwright, the author, states, "This book is more than just a guide; it's a game-changer for any C-level executive who's tired of overpaying for corporate insurance. Our strategies are proven, and the savings are real."
Key Takeaways:
Strategies for optimised insurance benchmarking
Real-life case studies of companies that have saved millions
A 100% guarantee for savings
Bonus:
Attendees of the upcoming webinars who stay until the end will receive a FREE physical copy of the book.
About Geoff Wainwright:
Geoff Wainwright is a leading corporate insurance consultant based in Canberra, Australia. With over 20 years of experience, he specialises in helping companies optimise their insurance programs, ensuring maximum coverage at the most economical cost.
