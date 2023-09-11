Elite Capital & Co. Contributes to Supporting Morocco Based on the Instructions of the Holding Company in Kuwait
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has contributed to supporting the Kingdom of Morocco, based on instructions sent last night to all companies affiliated with the Deals Secure Group Holding Company in Kuwait.
Morocco was damaged by an earthquake that struck it 72 hours ago, where thousands lost their lives or were wounded, and causing major destruction to buildings and infrastructure.
“In addition to our financial support, we appeal to all companies and individuals around the world to contribute to supporting Morocco and humanity in this great disaster for which the whole world has suffered,” Mr. George Matharu said.
Earthquake rescue efforts are continuing in Morocco as the country began three days of mourning for the victims of a disaster that killed more than 2,000 people and flattened buildings in cities and villages.
Friday’s 6.8-magnitude quake, Morocco’s deadliest in more than six decades, had an epicentre below a remote cluster of mountainous villages 45 miles south of Marrakech, and shook infrastructure as far away as the country’s northern coast.
The government reported that at least 2,122 people were killed and more than 2,421 injured, many of them critically. In Marrakech, many people slept outside on pavements and in squares, fearing returning to their homes.
Military forces and emergency services rushed to reach remote villages where many more victims were feared trapped.
Drone footage of villages close to the epicentre broadcast on the local 2M television channel showed clusters of clay homes built into the mountainside, with many buildings collapsed. In the village of Talat N’Yaaqoub, 50 miles from the epicentre, video showed people clambering atop the ruins of what was once their homes, pieces of buildings strewn on top of one another as though they had been torn into shards. A reporter with 2M speaking from the town of Adassil, in the Atlas mountains, said at least four aftershocks had been felt in the area.
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI chaired an emergency disaster response meeting on Saturday afternoon and declared three days of national mourning. Civil protection units were deployed to increase stocks in blood banks and ensure the supply of resources including water, food, tents and blankets to affected areas, the palace said.
Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “At the end of this statement, we would like to advise all donors to donate through the official and accredited bodies of the state or the United Nations and the like, and not to be misled by fraudulent websites that exploit the situation to seize the money of sympathizers.”
