61-Year-Old Holly Reese Makes History as First Woman to Set Guinness World Record for Most Push-Ups in an Hour at 1,036
Holly Reese, a Healthy Aging Coach, doubles down on her mission to highlight older adult health as she plans to break her current Guinness World Record AgainOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 19, 2023, Holly Reese didn't just make a statement; she made history. The 61-year-old healthy aging coach set the Guinness World Record for the most pushups completed by a woman in an hour. Now, Reese isn't resting on her laurels. She's announced an attempt to break her own record of 1,036 pushups in an hour at 2 p.m. PDT on Sept. 30 at Unity of Walnut Creek, 1871 Geary Rd.
Reese's initial record was a remarkable display of physical strength and endurance. This second attempt further emphasizes her commitment to a healthy aging lifestyle.
"This is more than just challenging myself," Reese remarked. "By pushing the boundaries, I aim to raise awareness about the life-enhancing benefits of a healthy aging lifestyle."
Reese’s passion to teach others how to reclaim their health was not fully unleashed until a deeply personal experience with a life-threatening illness. In 2002, she faced the terrifying challenge of a rare autoimmune disorder called Mixed Connective Tissue Disorder (MCTD). The prognosis was bleak, the symptoms debilitating, and Reese’s health deteriorated to a point near death.
“But in the face of adversity, I chose life and healing. My recovery from the brink of death to robust health stands as a testament to the transformative power of natural and holistic health practices and the determination of the human spirit.”
This ten-year journey led to the birth of Reese’s memoir in 2012, "Rising from the Abyss: My Journey into and out of Chronic Illness."
About Healthy Aging Transformations:
Today, Reese’s Healthy Aging Transformations practice in the San Francisco Bay Area teaches older adults how to harness the power of healthy aging. Reese teaches skills to create and maintain vibrant health at any age, emphasizing balance and stability, mobility, strength and endurance, diet, nutrition, and stress reduction - all vital skills for healthy aging reducing fall risks, and enhancing the quality of life. Holly Reese, the powerhouse behind Healthy Aging Transformations, has been immersed in martial arts since age 12, securing black belts in Tae Kwon Do and Choy Lay Fut Kung Fu. Her qualifications also include a license in Acupuncture with a specialization in orthopedic acupuncture and Medical Qigong. As a NASM-certified personal trainer, she specializes in corrective exercise and senior fitness. Reese is currently working toward a doctorate in Health Education and Promotion at Walden University.
Holly Reese
Healthy Aging Transformations
+1 510-484-4253
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Holly Reese's Official Guinness World Record Attempt on 8-19-23