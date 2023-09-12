Playfinity and Right To Play Norway Unite Forces to Empower Kids Through Play
We share a mutual understanding of play's life-changing potential for children, families, and communities
Inactivity is on the rise globally. We must speak to kids in a language they understand and keep them moving!
Enhancing Children's Lives Through Innovative Play: A Collaborative Venture to Foster Creativity, Learning, and Growth
Together, we hold the transformative power to create meaningful connections and inspire lasting change in countless kids' lives.”OSLO, NORWAY, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Playfinity, a leader in the world of Active Gaming and play, is proud to announce its alliance with the Norwegian Branch of Right To Play (RTP Norway), a beacon of hope for children facing adversity. This partnership is a testament to Playfinity’s commitment to harness play’s transformative potential for all children.
— Pippa Boothman. CEO, Playfinity.
This collaboration brings together two different worlds. Playfinity's mission is to engage kids who are accustomed to digital screens and have increasing sedentary habits in sports and active play. On the other hand, Right To Play is dedicated to using play as a tool for growth and education among children facing adversity and marginalization. Together, they unite these two worlds with the same goal: foster a world where every child can thrive in a healthy and happy way, promoting holistic child development and well-being by harnessing the benefits of active play.
“We are proud to join forces with Right To Play Norway to empower children through play,” said Playfinity CEO Pippa Boothman. “We believe that play is a powerful tool for learning, growth, and development, and we are committed to using our resources to make a positive impact in the lives of children around the world. Together, we hold the transformative power to create meaningful connections and inspire lasting change in countless kids' lives.”
“Playfinity and Right To Play share a mutual understanding of play's life-changing potential for children, families, and communities,” said Vilgunn Kronstad, Partnership Manager at RTP Norway. “We're thrilled to have you onboard, supporting our mission to empower children through the power of play. Welcome, Playfinity! Let’s play for change together!”
RTP Norway is a global organization that operates in the Palestinian territories, Lebanon, Pakistan, Jordan, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali, Mozambique and Senegal. It is dedicated to creating positive impacts in the lives of marginalized youth. To further this commitment, Playfinity and RTP Norway have created two codes that will donate 10% or 20% of the total purchase price to the organization.
Customers can use code PLAYNOR10 for a 10% discount and a 10% donation, or code PLAYNOR20 for a direct 20% donation.
Playfinity and RTP Norway are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of children around the world. With the help of these two codes, customers can join in this mission and make a difference in the lives of children in need.
All support helps us foster creativity, learning, and growth through the power of active play. Visit www.playfinity.com or https://righttoplay.no/nb/ today and become a part of the Playfinity and Right To Play Norway mission to empower children around the globe. Remember, every play counts!
About Playfinity
Playfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for kids. Playfinity develops products, technology, and experiences that inspire, motivate, and connect youth, coaches, parents, families, friends, and teammates around the world, providing new ways to discover, play, compete, and have fun together based on the sports they love. For more information about Playfinity and their range of innovative active gaming solutions, visit www.playfinity.com.
About Right To Play
For more than 20 years, Right To Play has worked in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth to help children to stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, keep themselves safe from disease, and heal from the harsh realities of war and abuse. For more information, visit www.righttoplay.no
Pippa Boothman
Playfinity
