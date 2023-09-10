Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1006118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 9/9/23 at 2053 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wilmington Cross Rd, Whitingham
VIOLATION: DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident.
ACCUSED: Craig Green
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT
VICTIM: Annette and William Lee
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle in a ditch that had struck a mailbox on Wilmington Cross Road, in the town of Whitingham, Windham County. The operator was identified as Craig Green (27) of Wilmington, VT who was later located at his residence. Troopers spoke with Green who displayed signs of impairment. Green was subsequently arrested and transported to Wilmington Police Department for processing. Green was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/03/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Green was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for Persons required to Register (301), Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic (1038), and Driver possessing an Open Container (1134). Vermont State Police was assisted by Wilmington Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600