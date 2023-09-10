Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1006118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 9/9/23 at 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wilmington Cross Rd, Whitingham

VIOLATION: DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident.

 

ACCUSED: Craig Green                                             

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

 

VICTIM: Annette and William Lee

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle in a ditch that had struck a mailbox on Wilmington Cross Road, in the town of Whitingham, Windham County. The operator was identified as Craig Green (27) of Wilmington, VT who was later located at his residence. Troopers spoke with Green who displayed signs of impairment. Green was subsequently arrested and transported to Wilmington Police Department for processing. Green was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/03/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Green was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for Persons required to Register (301), Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic (1038), and Driver possessing an Open Container (1134). Vermont State Police was assisted by Wilmington Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/23 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

