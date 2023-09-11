JOIN THE SECOND SECURE OUR STREETS CONFERENCE HOSTED BY AUTOMOTIVE SECURITY RESEARCH GROUP (ASRG) ON SEPTEMBER 14TH
Prepare for a virtual automotive cybersecurity conference on September 14th with industry experts sharing breakthroughs, insights, and advancements.UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a highly successful inaugural year in 2022, ASRG is excited to host the Secure Our Streets (SOS) conference for its second edition. Join us on Thursday, September 14th, 2023, to explore talks regarding state-of-the-art solutions, research, disclosures, exploits, and the state of the industry of automotive cybersecurity.
The SOS Conference stands apart from other industry gatherings in several significant ways. Rather than being profit-driven, our primary focus is on fostering community engagement and facilitating the development of effective, real-world solutions. Our commitment lies in making a positive impact on the industry as a whole.
One of our key differentiators is our community-driven call-for-paper program. We prioritize the selection of presentations and discussions that offer genuine value to our attendees. Notably, we do not entertain paid marketing-related talks, ensuring that our content maintains a high standard of quality and relevance. While sponsors may not be directly involved in the Call for Papers Review Committee, they remain essential pillars of the industry, enabling SOS to maintain its status as a free event.
We are delighted to announce our esteemed sponsors for this year's conference: Cybellum, VicOne, and ONEKEY.
Their unwavering support plays a pivotal role in making this event a reality and ensuring its resounding success.
Another unique aspect of the SOS Conference is its accessibility, offered completely free of charge to everyone. Our goal is to create awareness and develop the competencies in the market, allowing individuals with a vested interest in the subject matter to participate without any financial barriers. This inclusivity ensures that knowledge and insights are freely available to all who seek them.
In essence, SOS is not just another conference; it is a platform driven by a deep sense of community, a commitment to industry impact, and an unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality, accessible content to all participants. Join us in our mission to elevate the conversation and drive positive change in our industry.
John Heldreth, Founder of ASRG, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "ASRG is thrilled to bring back the SOS conference for its second year. Our mission is to foster informed decision-making through the exchange of knowledge and to encourage collaboration among industry professionals, enabling maturity in automotive product security."
About The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG):
ASRG is a non-profit initiative with an unwavering dedication to advancing security solutions for automotive products. Since its inception in 2017, ASRG has grown exponentially, boasting over 15,000 members across 56 locations worldwide. Join us in shaping the future of automotive security.
