Terra Overland and Fort Belvoir MWR’s Outdoor Recreation Program Announce Exciting Jeep® Overland Adventures Partnership
Terra Overland teams with Fort Belvoir MWR for exclusive Jeep® Adventures in Virginia, offering military families thrilling off-road explorations.
HARRISONBURG, VA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Shawn Van Der Poel, CEO of Terra Overland.
Terra Overland, a renowned outdoor adventure provider, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Outdoor Recreation program of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). This new collaboration will bring exclusive 4x4 Jeep® Adventures to the military community stationed at Fort Belvoir.
Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking landscapes surrounding Virginia, these Jeep® Adventures will allow soldiers and their families to experience the thrill of off-road exploration, blending adrenaline-packed activities with the serene beauty of nature.
"We are extremely excited about this partnership. Working with the Fort Belvoir MWR program embodies our commitment to enhancing the quality of life of our brave soldiers and their families,” commented Shawn Van Der Poel, CEO of Terra Overland. “This initiative is more than just an adventure; it’s about strengthening community ties, fostering shared experiences, and appreciating the spirit of adventure that our soldiers so often embody."
The core of this partnership is to ensure that those who serve our nation have access to quality recreation opportunities. The MWR’s Outdoor Rec program and Terra Overland share a common goal – to ensure that after the demanding rigors of military life, soldiers and their loved ones have an avenue to rejuvenate, reconnect, and revel in moments of joy and excitement.
“Our motto at Terra Overland has always been 'Work Hard, Play Harder: Escape Karōshi'. Through this collaboration, we aim to make that mantra a reality for our soldiers, helping them find a perfect balance between duty and leisure.”
The 4x4 Jeep® Adventures will be arranged through the Outdoor Recreation team at Fort Belvoir. Participants can expect professionally guided tours, safe and well-maintained vehicles, and an experience that promises memorable moments with family and friends.
Bookings and inquiries can be made through the Fort Belvoir Outdoor Recreation office. Both Terra Overland and MWR encourage soldiers and their families to take advantage of this unique opportunity to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.
For more details about the 4x4 Jeep® Adventures or the partnership, please contact:
Romel Voellm
Outdoor Recreation Director
Fort Belvoir Family and MWR
romel.e.voellm.naf@army.mil
About Terra Overland:
Terra Overland is a leading provider of outdoor overland adventures, aiming to connect people with nature and cultivate a spirit of exploration. Founded in 2020, the company has been at the forefront of curating memorable travel experiences that resonate with the adventurous soul.
About Army MWR:
The Army's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program is dedicated to enhancing the well-being and quality of life of soldiers, their families, military retirees, and other eligible beneficiaries. They provide a variety of recreational, social, and community support activities on Army installations worldwide.
Jeep ® is registered trademarks of FCA US LLC.
Partnership does not imply endorsement by the Department of Defense (DoD), the US Army or Fort Belvoir.
###
Shawn Van Der Poel
Terra Overland LLC
+1 540-779-7591
social@terraoverland.com
