Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held the “Macao Courtesy Campaign: Opening ceremony of the academic year - Learn to be an ambassador” Sharing Session on 8 September. Representatives from local academia were invited to attend. The Sharing Session aims to pass on the key message of the Macao Courtesy Campaign (the “Campaign”) in schools, inspiring youths and students to treat others with respect and courtesy since an early age, which will in turn build up Macao’s image as a hospitable city.

Cultivate the culture of courtesy in the young

MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong expressed that as a world centre of tourism and leisure, Macao values the participation of every Macao resident in branding Macao as a city of courtesy. The Campaign also counts on the support of academia to cultivate the excellent traditional culture of courtesy in the young.

Macao Courtesy Campaign on campus

At the Sharing Session, MGTO introduced the Campaign and played the promotional video. Attendees were briefed on the work of dissemination, the idea and awareness of hospitality for visitors. Representatives of the co-organizing entities, Deputy Chairman of Administrative Board of the Chinese Educators’ Association of Macau, Ung Sio Lan, Public Relations Officer of Macao Catholic Schools Association, Wong Kin Man, and Vice-President of Supervising Committee of Macao Civil Service Educational Association, Tam Ho Chan, were invited to share practical cases of courtesy at the Sharing Session. MGTO also distributed electronic posters, promotional videos and other materials to schools and institutes, to pass on the message of “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” on campus.

Multi-channel promotions of Macao Courtesy Campaign

To carry out the Macao Courtesy Campaign, MGTO has unfolded a series of promotional initiatives including those on MGTO’s platforms on social media such as WeChat, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Facebook and Weibo. Themed as Dining, Retail, Transportation and Students, a series of promotional videos entitled “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” and others are produced for release on local TV channels, buses, taxis and so forth. Promotional posters and print advertisements are produced for bus advertisements, advertising light boxes and banners at ports of entry, and so on. The message of courtesy for visitors is promoted among Macao residents, with the dedication to branding Macao as a hospitable city.

The “Macao Courtesy Campaign: Opening ceremony of the academic year - Learn to be an ambassador” Sharing Session was organized by MGTO and co-organized by Chinese Educators’ Association of Macau, Macao Catholic Schools Association and Macao Civil Service Educational Association. The supporting entities include the University of Macau, Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Macao Polytechnic University, Academy of Public Security Forces, City University of Macau, University of Saint Joseph, Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau, Macau University of Science and Technology, Macau Institute of Management and Macau Millennium College.

The guests who attended the Sharing Session include Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong; President of the Chinese Educators’ Association of Macau, Chan Hong; Public Relations Officer of Macao Catholic Schools Association, Wong Kin Man; Vice-President of Supervising Committee of Macao Civil Service Educational Association, Tam Ho Chan; Vice-Rector of Macao Polytechnic University, Lei Ngan Lin; Dean of Students of the University of Macau, Paul Pang; Head of Department of Academic Affairs of the Academy of Public Security Forces, Lau Hang Yi; Lecturer at Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Kenton Chan; Dean of Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management of the Macau University of Science and Technology, Ben K. Goh; President of the Macau Institute of Management, Tong Kai Chung; Head of Student Affairs Department of the City University of Macau, Lewis Chao; Officer of Office for Student and Alumni Affairs of the University of Saint Joseph, Derek Wong; Executive Officer of President’s Office of Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau, Cheong Hoi Ieng; Director of Academic Affairs Office of Millennium College, Ng Wai Man, together with educational workers, teachers and students. There were more than 70 attendees in total.